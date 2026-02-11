Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

The admit card is a mandatory document that allows candidates to enter the examination hall. It carries key details such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and the address of the examination centre. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards early and carefully check all information to ensure it is correct.

How to Download BOB Office Assistant Admit Card

Follow these steps to access your hall ticket:

Visit the official website: bankofbaroda. in

Go to the “Careers” section on the homepage

Click on the link for “Office Assistant (Peon) Admit Card 2026.

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password

Submit the information

Download and print the admit card

After downloading, candidates should verify that their name, photograph, exam date, reporting time, and exam centre details are accurate. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the bank’s recruitment helpdesk.

When is the BOB Office Assistant Exam

The Office Assistant (Peon) online examination will be held on February 22 and 23, 2026, in computer-based mode at various centres across the country. The exam will feature objective-type questions.

Candidates must adhere to all instructions mentioned on the admit card and reach the exam centre on time, as late arrivals may not be permitted.

What to Bring for the BOB Office Assistant Exam

Candidates are required to carry:

A printed copy of the admit card

A valid original photo ID proof, such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving Licence, or PAN Card

Passport-size photographs, if specified in the instructions

Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, or any other gadgets, are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Office Assistant (Peon) positions in the subordinate cadre. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates on results and subsequent stages of the selection process.

