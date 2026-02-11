LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

Bank of Baroda has issued the admit card for the Office Assistant (Peon) recruitment examination 2026. Candidates can download their admit cards from official websites.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 11, 2026 14:36:31 IST

Bank of Baroda has issued the admit card for the Office Assistant (Peon) recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who applied for the 500 vacancies can now download their hall tickets from the official website, bankofbaroda. in.

The admit card is a mandatory document that allows candidates to enter the examination hall. It carries key details such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and the address of the examination centre. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards early and carefully check all information to ensure it is correct.

How to Download BOB Office Assistant Admit Card

Follow these steps to access your hall ticket:

  • Visit the official website: bankofbaroda. in
  • Go to the “Careers” section on the homepage
  • Click on the link for “Office Assistant (Peon) Admit Card 2026.
  • Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password
  • Submit the information
  • Download and print the admit card

After downloading, candidates should verify that their name, photograph, exam date, reporting time, and exam centre details are accurate. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the bank’s recruitment helpdesk.

When is the BOB Office Assistant Exam

The Office Assistant (Peon) online examination will be held on February 22 and 23, 2026, in computer-based mode at various centres across the country. The exam will feature objective-type questions.

Candidates must adhere to all instructions mentioned on the admit card and reach the exam centre on time, as late arrivals may not be permitted.

What to Bring for the BOB Office Assistant Exam

Candidates are required to carry:

  • A printed copy of the admit card
  • A valid original photo ID proof, such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving Licence, or PAN Card
  • Passport-size photographs, if specified in the instructions

Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, or any other gadgets, are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Office Assistant (Peon) positions in the subordinate cadre. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates on results and subsequent stages of the selection process.

Also Read: AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins: Application Link, Eligibility, Exam On June 7

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 1:48 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert To Call Out Men Harassing Women Fans | Watch Viral Video

