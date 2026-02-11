LIVE TV
Home > Education > AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins: Application Link, Eligibility, Exam On June 7

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially opened the AIBE 21 registration process today, February 11, 2026. Candidates can now apply online through the official website.

Published: February 11, 2026 12:48:37 IST

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially opened the AIBE 21 registration process today, February 11, 2026. Candidates aspiring to obtain the Certificate of Practice (CoP) can now apply online through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. 

The application window will remain open until April 30, 2026, and candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The AIBE is a mandatory qualifying examination for law graduates who wish to practise law in India.

What are the important dates for AIBE 21 in 2026?

BCI has released the complete AIBE 21 schedule along with the registration notice. The last date to pay the application fee is May 1, 2026, while candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms until May 3, 2026. The AIBE 21 admit cards are scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026, and the examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

Who is eligible to apply for AIBE 21?

Candidates who have completed a three-year or five-year LLB programme from a BCI-recognised institution are eligible to apply. Final-year law students are also permitted to register, provided they have no pending backlogs.

Candidates who have completed their course but are awaiting their degree certificate can also apply. Notably, applicants without an enrolment certificate at the time of registration are allowed to appear for the exam.

How can candidates apply for AIBE 21 registration?

To apply for AIBE 21, candidates should

  •  Visit allindiabarexamination.com and register using their advocate enrolment details.
  • After registration, candidates must fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed format,
  • Pay the examination fee, and submit the form.
  • A confirmation page should be downloaded and saved for future reference.

What is the AIBE 21 application fee?

The application fee for General, OBC, EWS, Women, and PwD candidates is Rs 3,500, while candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, including PwD candidates, need to pay Rs 2,500.

What is the exam pattern and qualifying criteria for AIBE 21?

AIBE 21 will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets. The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions and will have a duration of three hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates are allowed to carry Bare Acts without annotations. There is no negative marking. To qualify, candidates from the General and OBC categories must score at least 45 percent, while those from the SC, ST, and PwD categories need 40 percent.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to AIBE 21.

Also Read: ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results out at icmai.in, eicmai.in: Inter, Final Scorecard Details

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 12:48 PM IST
