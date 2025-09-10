Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link to Apply for 350 Vacancies

LIVE TV
Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Maharashtra has opened the registration process for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) in Scale II, III, IV, V, and VI. The posts include Senior Manager- Credit, Chief Manager- Digital Banking, Deputy General Manager (IT), Assistant General Manager, Chief Manager- Data Protection, and others. A total of 350 vacancies have been announced on 10th September 2025.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 10, 2025 18:29:53 IST

Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Maharashtra has opened the registration process for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) in Scale II, III, IV, V, and VI. The posts include Senior Manager- Credit, Chief Manager- Digital Banking, Deputy General Manager (IT), Assistant General Manager, Chief Manager- Data Protection, and others. A total of 350 vacancies have been announced on 10th September 2025.

Check Official Notification Here

How to Apply For Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025

Interested candidates must apply online through the Bank of Maharashtra’s official website: https://bankofmaharashtra.in. Here is how to apply:

  1. Visit the official website and click on the “Careers” section.

  2. Navigate to “Current Openings” under the Application Process.

  3. Click on the link titled “Recruitment Project 2025-25 Officers Phase II in Scale II, III, IV, V, and VI”.

  4. Register using your email ID, username, and password.

  5. Log in and fill out the application form with personal and educational details.

  6. Upload required documents including photograph and signature.

  7. Pay the application fee based on your category.

  8. Review and submit the form. Keep a printout for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025- BANK OF MAHARASHTRA

Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process 

The selection will be based on a personal interview or discussion, followed by an exam if required. The final selection will be based on interview marks of 100, and candidates must score at least 50 marks (45 for SC/ST/PwBD) to qualify. 

Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee to submit their application, which can be made online. 

Category Application Fee
UR/EWS/OBC Rs 1180
SC/ST/PwBD Rs 118

