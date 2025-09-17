BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Education > BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18

BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18

BSBE BBOSE Class 12th: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently released the Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 12 December session 2024 answer key on September 17, 2025. Candidates can now download the BSEB Class 12th answer key on their official website at biharboardonline.com.

BSEB has recently released the BBOSE Class 12 December session 2024 answer key. (Representative Image: Official Website)
BSEB has recently released the BBOSE Class 12 December session 2024 answer key. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 17, 2025 17:25:32 IST

BSBE BBOSE Class 12th: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently released the Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 12 December session 2024 answer key on September 17, 2025. Candidates can now download the BSEB Class 12th answer key on their official website at biharboardonline.com

According to the official BSEB notice, candidates will be able to object to the Class 12 answer keys on the official website from tomorrow until September 20, 5:00 pm. Any objections raised after this deadline will not be accepted. 

BBOSE Class 12th December Result 2025: Checking Pattern 

The Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE) conducted the Class 12 December session theory exam with objective-type questions. For all subjects, candidates used Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based answer sheets to mark their responses.

BBOSE Class 12th December Result 2025: Overview 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

BSEB BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Answer Key 

Exam name 

Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE)

Board name 

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

State 

Bihar 

Academic year 

2025-26

Class 

12

Official website 

biharboardonline.com

Answer key release date 

September 17, 2025 

Log in credentials

Study Center Code

Roll Number

DIRECT LINK – BSEB BBOSE Class 12 Answer Key Objection window

Bihar Board Annual Exam Marksheet 2025 

Bihar Board Annual Exam 2025 marksheet has been sent to the District Education Officer’s (DEO) office through special messengers appointed by the board. The marksheet will be available for distribution from today, September 17, 2025. 

The board has requested all school principals to immediately collect the marksheet from the DOE office and distribute the specified original certificates to their respective students.

Tags: bboseBBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer KeyBBOSE Class 12th Exam Answer Keybihar board annual exam marksheetbihar board annual marksheetBihar School Examination Boardbsbebsbe bbose class 12 objection window

RELATED News

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks
AI vs Machine Learning vs Deep Learning: Uncover Key Differences
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Samiksha Adhikari Result, What’s Next
AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check AFCAT 2 Cut off Marks & Previous Year Cut offs

LATEST NEWS

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna’s BTS From Cocktail 2 Revealed: Leave Fans Excited!
Kipyegon celebrates golden streak, Woo's smile lights up Tokyo
IPS Academy Chairman, Architect Achal Choudhary Honored with Architect Excellence Award
Exclusive: UNICEF Warns Of Escalating Child Malnutrition And Hospital Collapse In Gaza, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
Thai police fire tear gas at Cambodian protesters at a disputed border village
Melodi Trends On X, Netizens Go Crazy With Creative Memes Of PM Modi And Giorgia Meloni
Chip startup Groq raises $750 million at $6.9 billion valuation
Rithm Capital to acquire REIT Paramount Group for $1.6 billion
Unexpected Ingredient Everyone’s Adding to Coffee in 2025
BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18
BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18
BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18
BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18
BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18

QUICK LINKS