BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18

BSBE BBOSE Class 12th: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently released the Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Class 12 December session 2024 answer key on September 17, 2025. Candidates can now download the BSEB Class 12th answer key on their official website at biharboardonline.com.

According to the official BSEB notice, candidates will be able to object to the Class 12 answer keys on the official website from tomorrow until September 20, 5:00 pm. Any objections raised after this deadline will not be accepted.

BBOSE Class 12th December Result 2025: Checking Pattern

The Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE) conducted the Class 12 December session theory exam with objective-type questions. For all subjects, candidates used Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based answer sheets to mark their responses.

BBOSE Class 12th December Result 2025: Overview

Overview Details Event name BSEB BBOSE Class 12 December 2024 Answer Key Exam name Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Board name Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) State Bihar Academic year 2025-26 Class 12 Official website biharboardonline.com Answer key release date September 17, 2025 Log in credentials Study Center Code Roll Number

Bihar Board Annual Exam Marksheet 2025

Bihar Board Annual Exam 2025 marksheet has been sent to the District Education Officer’s (DEO) office through special messengers appointed by the board. The marksheet will be available for distribution from today, September 17, 2025.

The board has requested all school principals to immediately collect the marksheet from the DOE office and distribute the specified original certificates to their respective students.