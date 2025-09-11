LIVE TV
BHU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared on bhu.ac.in |Check Cut-off

BHU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared on bhu.ac.in |Check Cut-off

BHU UG Admission 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has recently declared the seat allotment result for spot round 1 on September 11. Candidates can check the BHU UG spot round 1 cut off on the official website on bhu.ac.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in spot round 1 will have to complete the payment of the admission fee online through the admission link by September 13.

BHU has recently declared the seat allotment result for spot round 1. (Representative Image: Official Website)
BHU has recently declared the seat allotment result for spot round 1. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 11, 2025 23:27:47 IST

BHU UG Admission 2025: How to Check BHU UG Spot Round 1 Cut Off

Step 1: Visit the official website bhu.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the UG Spot Round-1 Allocation and Schedule PDF link 

Step 3: Open the link to see the cut-off 

Step 4: Download the PDF for future use. 

BHU UG Admission 2025: Category 

Seats are given to candidates depending on how many seats are available in the chosen course, their merit rank for that course, and the order in which they selected colleges or faculties (if applicable), and their category such as General, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and others.

BHU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Cut-off

Programme Name College Name Minimum NTA Score
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English Vasanta College for Women

 259.6554043
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English Arya Mahila PG College

242.9476699
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English D.A.V Post Graduate College

255.6832575
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English Faculty of Arts

306.1104542
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History Vasanta College for Women  288.6337732
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History Arya Mahila PG College

281.0732313
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History D.A.V Post Graduate College

278.9861097
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with French Vasanta College for Women 298.8740927
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Hindi  Vasanta College for Women 246.0809055
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Hindi D.A.V Post Graduate College 264.164319
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Hindi Faculty of Arts

316.210863
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with English Vasanta College for Women

221.8470105
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with English Arya Mahila PG College 207.4789367
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with English D.A.V Post Graduate College

246.0974241
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with English Faculty of Arts 328.1311709
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with Urdu Faculty of Arts  280.5949589
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Philosophy with English Arya Mahila PG College

218.5185928
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Philosophy with English D.A.V Post Graduate College 254.2215856
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Sociology with History Arya Mahila PG College

 218.5185751
Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Sociology with History D.A.V Post Graduate College

255.1876009
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Vasanta College for Women 459.8014136
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Arya Mahila PG College 448.3044519
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) D.A.V Post Graduate College

485.9034694
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Faculty of Commerce 540.1378998
Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Rajiv Gandhi South Campus

460.3595499
Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Physics Faculty of Science

572.6918323
Bachelor of Science(Honours) in Computer Science with Physics Faculty of Science

538.1519919
Bachelor of Technology in Food Technology Faculty of Agriculture 478.2587073
Bachelor of Vocation in Medical Lab Technology Rajiv Gandhi South Campus

399.0216447
