BHU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared on bhu.ac.in |Check Cut-off

BHU UG Admission 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has recently declared the seat allotment result for spot round 1 on September 11. Candidates can check the BHU UG spot round 1 cut off on the official website on bhu.ac.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in spot round 1 will have to complete the payment of the admission fee online through the admission link by September 13.
BHU UG Admission 2025: How to Check BHU UG Spot Round 1 Cut Off
Step 1: Visit the official website bhu.ac.in.
Step 2: Go to the UG Spot Round-1 Allocation and Schedule PDF link
Step 3: Open the link to see the cut-off
Step 4: Download the PDF for future use.
BHU UG Admission 2025: Category
Seats are given to candidates depending on how many seats are available in the chosen course, their merit rank for that course, and the order in which they selected colleges or faculties (if applicable), and their category such as General, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and others.
BHU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Cut-off
|Programme Name
|College Name
|Minimum NTA Score
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English
|Vasanta College for Women
|
259.6554043
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English
|Arya Mahila PG College
|
242.9476699
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English
|D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
255.6832575
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Ancient Indian History Culture & Archaeology with English
|Faculty of Arts
|
306.1104542
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|Vasanta College for Women
|288.6337732
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|Arya Mahila PG College
|
281.0732313
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics with History
|D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
278.9861097
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with French
|Vasanta College for Women
|298.8740927
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Hindi
|Vasanta College for Women
|246.0809055
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Hindi
|D.A.V Post Graduate College
|264.164319
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English with Hindi
|Faculty of Arts
|
316.210863
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with English
|Vasanta College for Women
|
221.8470105
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with English
|Arya Mahila PG College
|207.4789367
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with English
|D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
246.0974241
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with English
|Faculty of Arts
|328.1311709
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindi with Urdu
|Faculty of Arts
|280.5949589
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Philosophy with English
|Arya Mahila PG College
|
218.5185928
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Philosophy with English
|D.A.V Post Graduate College
|254.2215856
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Sociology with History
|Arya Mahila PG College
|
218.5185751
|Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Sociology with History
|D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
255.1876009
|Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|Vasanta College for Women
|459.8014136
|Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|Arya Mahila PG College
|448.3044519
|Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
485.9034694
|Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|Faculty of Commerce
|540.1378998
|Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)
|Rajiv Gandhi South Campus
|
460.3595499
|Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics with Physics
|Faculty of Science
|
572.6918323
|Bachelor of Science(Honours) in Computer Science with Physics
|Faculty of Science
|
538.1519919
|Bachelor of Technology in Food Technology
|Faculty of Agriculture
|478.2587073
|Bachelor of Vocation in Medical Lab Technology
|Rajiv Gandhi South Campus
|
399.0216447