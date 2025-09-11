BHU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared on bhu.ac.in |Check Cut-off

BHU UG Admission 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has recently declared the seat allotment result for spot round 1 on September 11. Candidates can check the BHU UG spot round 1 cut off on the official website on bhu.ac.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in spot round 1 will have to complete the payment of the admission fee online through the admission link by September 13.

BHU UG Admission 2025: How to Check BHU UG Spot Round 1 Cut Off

Step 1: Visit the official website bhu.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the UG Spot Round-1 Allocation and Schedule PDF link

Step 3: Open the link to see the cut-off

Step 4: Download the PDF for future use.

BHU UG Admission 2025: Category

Seats are given to candidates depending on how many seats are available in the chosen course, their merit rank for that course, and the order in which they selected colleges or faculties (if applicable), and their category such as General, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and others.

BHU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Cut-off