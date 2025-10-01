Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Sub Inspector Post, Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria & More

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has recently announced the vacancies for Police Sub Inspector in the Home Department (Reserve Branch) of the Bihar Government, under Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025. Interested candidates can now apply online for Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. BPSSC aims to fill a total of 1799 vacancies through the online application process.

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Oraganization Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Post Sub Inspector (Daroga) Vacancies 1799 Mode of Application Online Registration Date 26th September-26th October 2025 Eligibility Criteria Bachelor’s degree from a reputed university Age Limit 20 to 37 years Selection Process Preliminary Written Examination

Mains Written Exam

Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination Official Website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.



Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025: Important Dates

Candidates must submit their application form before the deadline of 26th October 2025. Take a look at the important dates for Bihar Police SI recruitment.

Events Date Notification Release Date 23rd September 2025 Application Starts 26th September 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 26th October 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment 26th October 2025

How to Apply Online for Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy?

Candidates can now apply online for the Bihar Police SI Vacancy, which aims to fill 1799 posts through the following steps:

Visit the official website.

Click on the “Apply Online for the post of Police Sub Inspector” Link.

A registration division page will open.

Click on the Registration and Make Payment Link

Read the instructions carefully, register, and then proceed with payment.

Fill the application form carefully.

View the application status and take a printout for further use.

Direct Link of Bihar Police SI Online Form 2025: Click Here to Apply

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

The minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years.

The maximum age of the candidate should be 37 years.

Male Female Minimum Maximum Minimum Maximum General 20 37 20 40 EWS 20 37 20 40 BC/EBC 20 40 20 40 SC/ST 20 42 20 42 Transgender of Bihar State Minimum 20 Maximum 42

Bihar Police SI: Prelims Exam Pattern

The Bihar Police SI Prelims written exam will consist of objective multiple-choice questions.

Each question carries 02 marks, and there will be a negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer.

The minimum qualifying marks for prelims are 30% marks, i.e, 60 marks.

The time duration for the Bihar SI Prelims exam is 2 hours.

Bihar Police SI: Mains Exam Pattern