Home > Education > Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Sub Inspector Post, Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria & More

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has recently announced the vacancies for Police Sub Inspector in the Home Department (Reserve Branch) of the Bihar Government, under Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025. Interested candidates can now apply online for Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. BPSSC aims to fill a total of 1799 vacancies through the online application process.

BPSSC released Bihar Police Daroga vacancy 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
Published: October 1, 2025 17:27:15 IST

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025: Overview 

Particulars  Overview
Oraganization Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
Post  Sub Inspector (Daroga)
 Vacancies  1799
Mode of Application  Online
Registration Date 26th September-26th October 2025
Eligibility Criteria  Bachelor’s degree from a reputed university 
Age Limit 20 to 37 years
Selection Process 
  • Preliminary Written Examination 
  • Mains Written Exam 
  • Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test
  • Document Verification 
  • Medical Examination 
Official Website  bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025: Important Dates 

Candidates must submit their application form before the deadline of 26th October 2025. Take a look at the important dates for Bihar Police SI recruitment. 

Events  Date 
Notification Release Date  23rd September 2025
Application Starts  26th September 2025 
Last Date to Apply Online  26th October 2025
Last Date for Fee Payment 26th October 2025

How to Apply Online for Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy?

Candidates can now apply online for the Bihar Police SI Vacancy, which aims to fill 1799 posts through the following steps: 

  • Visit the official website. 

  • Click on the “Apply Online for the post of Police Sub Inspector” Link. 

  • A registration division page will open. 

  • Click on the Registration and Make Payment Link 

  • Read the instructions carefully, register, and then proceed with payment. 

  • Fill the application form carefully. 

  • View the application status and take a printout for further use. 

Direct Link of Bihar Police SI Online Form 2025: Click Here to Apply

Bihar Police Daroga Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

  • Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. 
  • The minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years. 
  • The maximum age of the candidate should be 37 years.

Male

Female

Minimum

Maximum

Minimum

Maximum

General

20

37

20

40

EWS

20

37

20

40

BC/EBC

20

40

20

40

SC/ST

20

42

20

42

Transgender of Bihar State

Minimum 20                      Maximum 42

Bihar Police SI: Prelims Exam Pattern 

  • The Bihar Police SI Prelims written exam will consist of objective multiple-choice questions. 
  • Each question carries 02 marks, and there will be a negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer. 
  • The minimum qualifying marks for prelims are 30% marks, i.e, 60 marks. 
  • The time duration for the Bihar SI Prelims exam is 2 hours. 

Bihar Police SI: Mains Exam Pattern 

  • The Bihar Police SI Mains Written exam will consist of 2 papers. Paper 1 and Paper 2. 
  • The General Hindi is qualifying in nature. To qualify in the Paper 1 exam, candidates are required to score 30% marks. 
  • 02 marks will be provided for each correct answer. 
  • There will be a negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer.
  • The duration of each paper is 2 hours. 
