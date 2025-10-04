LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply

Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply

Bihar STET Application Form 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the online application process for the Bihar STET 2025 on 5th October 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar STET must submit the application form through the official website bsebstet.org.

Bihar STET 2025 application closes on 5th October 2025 (Representative Image: Official Website)
Bihar STET 2025 application closes on 5th October 2025 (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 4, 2025 16:07:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply

Bihar STET Application Form 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the online application process for the Bihar STET 2025 on 5th October 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar STET must submit the application form through the official website bsebstet.org

Bihar STET Application Form 2025

BSEB is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar from October 14, 2025, onwards. Before appearing for the Bihar STET Exam 2025, candidates must submit the Bihar STET Application Form 2025 by 5th October 2025. 

Bihar STET 2025: Overview

Particulars

Overview

Oranization

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025)

Mode of Exam

Online

Registration Dates

19th October to 5th October 2025

Papers

Paper 1- Class 9 to 10

Paper 2- Class 11 to 12 

Last Date to Apply for BSEB STET 2025

5th October 2025

Negative Marking

Nil

Job Location

 Bihar 

Official Website

www.secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to Apply Online for Bihar STET 2025? 

Candidates can apply online for the Bihar STET 2025 by following the steps mentioned: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the registration link.
  • Login to fill application form using registration ID and password. 
  • Upload scanned copies of documents. 
  • Select exam paper. 
  • Verify application carefully. 
  • Submit application fee online through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI. 
  • Submit Application form. 

Direct Link for Bihar STET Application Form 2025: BSEB STET 2025

Bihar STET 2025: Marking Scheme 

Bihar STET 2025 carries 100 marks based on Subject knowledge and 50 marks for teaching aptitude and other pedagogical skills. The paper will consist of MCQs with no negative marking. 

Bihar TET 2025: Application Form Fee

Candidates can check the Bihar STET application fee 2025 through the table mentioned below:

Papers 

Category

Application Fee

Paper 1

General/OBC

SC/ST/Diff Abled

Rs 960

Rs 750 

Paper 2

General/OBC

SC/ST/Diff Abled

Rs 1440

Rs 1140
First published on: Oct 4, 2025 4:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar STET 2025 application feebihar stet admit cardBihar STET application formBihar STET Application Form 2025Bihar STET application form linkBihar STET exam datebihar stet last date to applybsebbseb stet 2025bseb stet exam datedownload Bihar STET Application Form 2025

RELATED News

NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: Check Latest Updates on Application Link for JEE Mains Paper 1 & 2, Exam Dates, Patterns
IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date
RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF
DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More
Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Check Hall Ticket Release Date, Steps to Apply | Direct Link

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply
Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply
Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply
Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply

QUICK LINKS