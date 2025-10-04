Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply

Bihar STET Application Form 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the online application process for the Bihar STET 2025 on 5th October 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar STET must submit the application form through the official website bsebstet.org.
Bihar STET Application Form 2025
BSEB is all set to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility test for teaching posts in secondary class 9-10 and higher secondary class 11-12 schools in Bihar from October 14, 2025, onwards. Before appearing for the Bihar STET Exam 2025, candidates must submit the Bihar STET Application Form 2025 by 5th October 2025.
Bihar STET 2025: Overview
|
Particulars
|
Overview
|
Oranization
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
19th October to 5th October 2025
|
Papers
|
Paper 1- Class 9 to 10
Paper 2- Class 11 to 12
|
Last Date to Apply for BSEB STET 2025
|
5th October 2025
|
Negative Marking
|
Nil
|
Job Location
|Bihar
|
Official Website
How to Apply Online for Bihar STET 2025?
Candidates can apply online for the Bihar STET 2025 by following the steps mentioned:
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the registration link.
- Login to fill application form using registration ID and password.
- Upload scanned copies of documents.
- Select exam paper.
- Verify application carefully.
- Submit application fee online through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.
- Submit Application form.
Direct Link for Bihar STET Application Form 2025: BSEB STET 2025
Bihar STET 2025: Marking Scheme
Bihar STET 2025 carries 100 marks based on Subject knowledge and 50 marks for teaching aptitude and other pedagogical skills. The paper will consist of MCQs with no negative marking.
Bihar TET 2025: Application Form Fee
Candidates can check the Bihar STET application fee 2025 through the table mentioned below:
|
Papers
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Paper 1
|
General/OBC
SC/ST/Diff Abled
|
Rs 960
Rs 750
|
Paper 2
|
General/OBC
SC/ST/Diff Abled
|
Rs 1440
Rs 1140