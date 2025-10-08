Bihar STET Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Complete List of Exam Dates With Shift Timings

Bihar STET Exam Date 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to hold the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) for the secondary Class 9th-10th and higher secondary Class 11th-12th. The Bihar STET Exam is going to be held from 14th October 2025 onwards. Candidates who will successfully qualify the STET Exam will be eligible to apply for the teaching posts in the government as well as government-aided schools across the state of Bihar.

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release 10 September 2025 Apply Online Start 19 September 2025 Last Date to Apply 5 October 2025 (extended) Admit Card Release 11 October 2025 (expected) STET Exam Start 14 October 2025 STET Exam End (tentative) 31 October 2025 Result Declaration (expected) November 2025

Bihar STET 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Oranization Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025) Mode of Exam Online Registration Dates 19th October to 5th October 2025 Papers Paper 1- Class 9 to 10 Paper 2- Class 11 to 12 Last Date to Apply for BSEB STET 2025 5th October 2025 Bihar STET Exam Date 14th October 2025 Negative Marking Nil Job Location Bihar Official Website

www.secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar STET 2025: Shift Timings

The BSEB is yet to release the exam timings and schedule for the Bihar STET 2025 Exam. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 and latest updates.

Paper Shift Shift Timings Duration Paper 1 (Secondary: Classes 9-10) Morning As per the admit card 2 hour 30 minutes Paper 2 (Higher Secondary: Classes 11-12) Afternoon As per the admit card 2 hour 30 minutes

Bihar STET 2025: Exam Pattern

The Bihar STET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (Class 9-10) and Paper 2 (Class 11-12) in pen and paper mode. The Bihar STET question paper consists of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with a total duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes for each paper. Bihar STET 2025 Exam carries 150 marks with no negative marking.