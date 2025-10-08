LIVE TV
Bihar STET Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Complete List of Exam Dates With Shift Timings

Bihar STET Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Complete List of Exam Dates With Shift Timings

Bihar STET Exam Date 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to hold the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) for the secondary Class 9th-10th and higher secondary Class 11th-12th. The Bihar STET Exam is going to be held from 14th October 2025 onwards. Candidates who will successfully qualify the STET Exam will be eligible to apply for the teaching posts in the government as well as government-aided schools across the state of Bihar.

BSEB released the Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date. (Representative Image: Official Website)
BSEB released the Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Last updated: October 8, 2025 14:55:27 IST

Bihar STET Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Complete List of Exam Dates With Shift Timings

Bihar STET Exam Date 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to hold the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) for the secondary Class 9th-10th and higher secondary Class 11th-12th. The Bihar STET Exam is going to be held from 14th October 2025 onwards. Candidates who will successfully qualify the STET Exam will be eligible to apply for the teaching posts in the government as well as government-aided schools across the state of Bihar.

 Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates 

Event

Date

Notification Release

10 September 2025

Apply Online Start

19 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

5 October 2025 (extended)

Admit Card Release

11 October 2025 (expected)

STET Exam Start

14 October 2025

STET Exam End (tentative)

31 October 2025

Result Declaration (expected)

November 2025

Bihar STET 2025: Overview

Particulars

Overview

Oranization

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025)

Mode of Exam

Online

Registration Dates

19th October to 5th October 2025

Papers

Paper 1- Class 9 to 10

Paper 2- Class 11 to 12 

Last Date to Apply for BSEB STET 2025

5th October 2025

Bihar STET Exam Date 

14th October 2025

Negative Marking

Nil

Job Location

 Bihar 

Official Website

www.secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar STET 2025: Shift Timings

The BSEB is yet to release the exam timings and schedule for the Bihar STET 2025 Exam. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 and latest updates. 

Paper

Shift

Shift Timings

Duration

Paper 1 (Secondary: Classes 9-10)

Morning

As per the admit card

2 hour 30 minutes

Paper 2 (Higher Secondary: Classes 11-12)

Afternoon

As per the admit card

2 hour 30 minutes

Bihar STET 2025: Exam Pattern 

The Bihar STET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 (Class 9-10) and Paper 2 (Class 11-12) in pen and paper mode. The Bihar STET question paper consists of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with a total duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes for each paper. Bihar STET 2025 Exam carries 150 marks with no negative marking. 

 

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 2:54 PM IST
Bihar STET Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Complete List of Exam Dates With Shift Timings

QUICK LINKS