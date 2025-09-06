LIVE TV
Home > Education > BPSC Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Through Direct Link

BPSC Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 on September 6, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card and hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Exam 2025 will be conducted on September 13 in 37 out of 38 districts.

Published: September 6, 2025 18:53:33 IST

BPSC Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 on September 6, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Exam 2025 will be conducted on September 13 in 37 out of 38 districts. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID.

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

The candidates can see below the direct link to download the BPSC Prelims Admit Card after its official release. The Commission will release the BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 soon under the candidate’s login on its official website.

Direct link to download the BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: 

 https://bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login 

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card Update: Official Website Technical Glitch

As per the Bihar Public Service Commission’s Twitter handle, the candidates are facing difficulty in downloading the BPSC 71st CCE admit card 2025. The candidates should note that the technical glitch in the BPSC server is still not fully solved. The BPSC 71st CCE admit card page of some candidates is still showing in progress. Such candidates are suggested to try after some time.

BPSC Admit Card 2025: How to Download BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025? 

  • Go to the official website of the Commission – bpsc.bihar.gov.in

  • Login with the BPSC Registration Number and Password

  • Click on the BPSC 71st Admit Card link

  • The BPSC Prelims Hall Ticket will appear on the screen

  • Download the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card for the exam for future use. 

BPSC Admit Card 2025: When BPSC Prelims Answer Key be Available?

The candidates should note that the Bihar Public Service Commission releases the BPSC Prelims Answer Key within a week of the prelims exam date. The Commission will ask the candidates to send a representation against the incorrect answers given in the tentative answer key. The candidates should expect the BPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025 by September 17 or before.

QUICK LINKS