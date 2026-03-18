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Home > Education News > BU Jhansi Result 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in

BU Jhansi Result 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in

The Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has released the odd semester results for several UG and PG courses for the 2025-26 batch.

BU Jhansi Result 2026
BU Jhansi Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 18, 2026 11:25:00 IST

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BU Jhansi Result 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in

The Bundelkhand University (BU) Jhansi has released the odd semester results for several UG and PG courses for the 2025-26 batch. Those who have appeared for the exam can now check their score card online from the official website.

Bundelkhand University result 2026 sees the release of results of several programmes across streams, which could mean that thousands of candidates who are waiting for their results can now check online without setting foot on campus.

Which courses are included in BU Jhansi result 2026

The recently announced result includes results for several PG- and UG programmes like BA, BSc, BCom, BSc Home Science, MCom and several MA courses in history, education, English, Hindi, and Home Science.

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Officials from the university have stated that more course results will be released in the coming weeks, depending on when the results are declared.

Where to check the BU Jhansi result 2026 online

Candidates can check their results from official website of Bundelkhand University , the student scorecards appear under the examination section on the website.

To avoid hastily spreading false information, candidates are advised not to indulge in any rumours and check the results only from official website of the university.

How to download the BU Jhansi scorecard 2026

Candidates can download their results by following the steps below:

  • Go to the official website bujhansi.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘Examination’ tab available on the main page
  • Now click ‘Results’ and click on ‘View Results’
  • From the drop-down menu, select your course
  • Provide your roll number/ registration number
  • Click on ‘View Result.’
  • Download the result and keep a copy for your future reference

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the scorecard, including name, roll number, course, and marks obtained.

What details are mentioned in the BU Jhansi result 2026

The online scorecard will provide important information related to their marks, including name, roll number, course, semester, and marks obtained for each subject, etc.

Candidates must contact the university authorities at the earliest if any discrepancy is noticed.

What should students do after checking results

Students should maintain a copy for their documentation purposes. Candidates who are not satisfied with the results should keep themselves alert for the announcement of re-evaluation or scrutiny by the university.

Students in their final year can further plan their academic or career pursuits based on the results.

The university authorities have advised the candidates to regularly check the official website of the university for further notice regarding revaluation, re-evaluation, mark sheet, and other academic notifications.

Also Read: DLRS Assam Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility And Key Details For Applying Before Deadline

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 11:25 AM IST
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Tags: BU Jhansi odd semester resultBU Jhansi resultBU Jhansi Result 2026Bundelkhand University result 2026

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BU Jhansi Result 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in

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BU Jhansi Result 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in
BU Jhansi Result 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in
BU Jhansi Result 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in
BU Jhansi Result 2026 Declared For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in

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