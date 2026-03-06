CBSE Cancels Class 10th Board Exams In Middle East, Postpones March 7 Class 12th Exam – Check Official Notice Inside

CBSE Board Exams Middle East Class 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all Class 10 board examinations in several Middle Eastern countries scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, the board announced in an official circular. The decision follows ongoing instability in the region, prompting safety concerns for students and school staff.

Exams Cancelled And Regions Affected

According to the CBSE notice, Class 10 papers that were previously postponed, including those initially set for March 2, March 3, March 5 and March 6, have also been called off and will not be conducted. The move impacts CBSE-affiliated schools in countries including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The board stated that the method of declaring results for Class 10 students in the Middle East will be communicated later after further review and consultation with stakeholders. Parents and students are advised to watch for official updates from CBSE and their respective schools.

Class 12 Exam Postponed

In a related announcement, CBSE has postponed the Class 12 board exam originally scheduled for March 7, 2026. Revised examination dates for the postponed paper are expected to be released once the board reassesses conditions in the region. CBSE also said it will review the situation on March 7 to decide about exams planned from March 9 onwards.

Important Update on Class X/XII Exams – Middle East Regions CBSE has issued Circular-3 today regarding the Class X & XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions.

Board Guidance For Students And Schools

The board’s circular urges students and affiliated schools in the affected Middle Eastern countries to stay in close contact with exam authorities and regularly check official communications for the latest schedule changes and result information. CBSE emphasised that these adjustments are precautionary and intended to safeguard participants amid the ongoing situation abroad.

The exam disruptions add to ongoing uncertainty faced by thousands of Indian students studying abroad as geopolitical tensions continue to influence local conditions in Gulf nations hosting CBSE centres.

