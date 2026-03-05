SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a postponement of the Constable (General Duty) Exam 2026, conducted for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) posts in the Assam Rifles.

Candidates preparing for the exam should note that it will now be held on rescheduled dates, which will be released soon on the official SSC website. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was originally planned to start on February 23, 2026.

When will the SSC GD Exam 2026’s new schedule be announced

According to the official SSC notification, the updated exam schedule for SSC GD Constable 2026 will be released soon. Candidates will be able to check the revised dates directly on the official SSC website once the commission finalizes them.

The SSC has clarified that there will be no slot selection facility for the exam, and both the exam dates and centres will be assigned directly by the commission.

When will the SSC GD admit card 2026 be released

The SSC GD admit card 2026 will be made available 2 to 3 days before the scheduled exam date. Candidates must download their admit cards and carry a hard copy to the examination centre, along with the necessary photo ID and other items allowed by the commission.

How to download the SSC GD admit card 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their SSC GD Constable admit card 2026:

Go to the official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.

Click on the Admit Card section on the homepage.

Choose your respective SSC regional website and select SSC GD Constable 2026, Admit Card.

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number along with your Date of Birth.

Submit the details to access your admit card.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and notifications regarding the exam schedule, admit card release, and other relevant instructions.

What candidates should know about the SSC GD Exam 2026

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 is a crucial step for candidates aiming to join CAPFs, SSF, or Assam Rifles. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode, and candidates must follow all official instructions carefully. Any updates, including revised dates or admit card availability, will be posted only on the official SSC website.

Candidates are encouraged to continue preparing for the examination and keep all essential documents ready to ensure a smooth process once the revised schedule is announced.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result