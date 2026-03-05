LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs eng Ali Mohammad Khan latest news latest india news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Nishant Kumar whatsapp Dan Caine US military Balendra Shah ind vs eng Ali Mohammad Khan latest news latest india news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Nishant Kumar whatsapp Dan Caine US military Balendra Shah ind vs eng Ali Mohammad Khan latest news latest india news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Nishant Kumar whatsapp Dan Caine US military Balendra Shah ind vs eng Ali Mohammad Khan latest news latest india news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Nishant Kumar whatsapp Dan Caine US military Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs eng Ali Mohammad Khan latest news latest india news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Nishant Kumar whatsapp Dan Caine US military Balendra Shah ind vs eng Ali Mohammad Khan latest news latest india news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Nishant Kumar whatsapp Dan Caine US military Balendra Shah ind vs eng Ali Mohammad Khan latest news latest india news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Nishant Kumar whatsapp Dan Caine US military Balendra Shah ind vs eng Ali Mohammad Khan latest news latest india news iran israel news Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Nishant Kumar whatsapp Dan Caine US military Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here

SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a postponement of the Constable (General Duty) Exam 2026.

SSC GD Exam 2026
SSC GD Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 5, 2026 18:12:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a postponement of the Constable (General Duty) Exam 2026, conducted for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) posts in the Assam Rifles.

Candidates preparing for the exam should note that it will now be held on rescheduled dates, which will be released soon on the official SSC website. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was originally planned to start on February 23, 2026.

When will the SSC GD Exam 2026’s new schedule be announced

According to the official SSC notification, the updated exam schedule for SSC GD Constable 2026 will be released soon. Candidates will be able to check the revised dates directly on the official SSC website once the commission finalizes them.

You Might Be Interested In

The SSC has clarified that there will be no slot selection facility for the exam, and both the exam dates and centres will be assigned directly by the commission.

When will the SSC GD admit card 2026 be released

The SSC GD admit card 2026 will be made available 2 to 3 days before the scheduled exam date. Candidates must download their admit cards and carry a hard copy to the examination centre, along with the necessary photo ID and other items allowed by the commission.

How to download the SSC GD admit card 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their SSC GD Constable admit card 2026:

  • Go to the official SSC website: ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on the Admit Card section on the homepage.
  • Choose your respective SSC regional website and select SSC GD Constable 2026, Admit Card.
  • Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number along with your Date of Birth.
  • Submit the details to access your admit card.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and notifications regarding the exam schedule, admit card release, and other relevant instructions.

What candidates should know about the SSC GD Exam 2026

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 is a crucial step for candidates aiming to join CAPFs, SSF, or Assam Rifles. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode, and candidates must follow all official instructions carefully. Any updates, including revised dates or admit card availability, will be posted only on the official SSC website.

Candidates are encouraged to continue preparing for the examination and keep all essential documents ready to ensure a smooth process once the revised schedule is announced.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 6:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: SSC GD admit card 2026SSC GD Exam 2026SSC GD Exam 2026 new scheduleSSC GD recruitment 2026

RELATED News

PSSSB Recruitment 2026: Applications for 197 Excise and Taxation Inspector Posts Closing Soon

RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 Expected Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Issued By NTA; Check Steps To Download

NEET UG Registration 2026 Closing Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Apply Now Before Deadline

LATEST NEWS

‘Is UK07 Rider Dead Or Alive?’ Trends Online As Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Viral ‘Last Video’ Sparks Panic Amongst Fans: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’

SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here

Power Cut Alert In Delhi: Electricity Supply To Be Disrupted In More Than 100 Areas Tomorrow; Check Timings And Full List Of Affected Localities

T20 World Cup 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sanju Samson Will Fail During IND vs ENG Semifinal

Indians In UAE Told To Remain Vigilant As Tensions Rise In West Asia; Embassy Shares 24×7 Helplines, Asks Nationals To Stay Calm

FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Will Replace Iran if They Boycott The Tournament?

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Strategy to Tackle England Captain: ‘He Will Be Most Dangerous Bowler’

‘Iran Bahana Hai, Pakistan Nishana Hai’: PTI Leader Ali Muhammad Khan’s Speech Dragging India Into Iran-Israel War Goes Viral | WATCH

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

Hyundai To Introduce Next Generation i20: Redesigned Digital Interior, New Styling And Advanced Security Feature, Check Price And Launch Date

SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here
SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here
SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here
SSC GD Exam 2026: Check Expected Schedule And Key Details Here

QUICK LINKS