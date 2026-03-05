Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the 12th result 2026 after completing the evaluation of intermediate answer sheets.

As per reports, the board started evaluating the intermediate answer sheets on February 27, 2026, with the process expected to be completed by March 10, 2026. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

This year, a total of 13,17,846 students have registered for the BSEB intermediate examination. Patna district has the highest number of candidates, with 73,963 students appearing from 84 examination centres. Students across Bihar are advised to monitor the official website for accurate information regarding the BSEB 12th result 2026.

When is the Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 expected

Based on previous years, the Bihar Board typically announces the Class 12 results in March once the evaluation is complete. For reference, the results were declared on March 25 in 2025, March 23 in 2024, March 21 in 2023, and March 16 in 2022.

Based on this pattern, the BSEB 12th result 2026 is likely to be declared in the second half of March, and students should be ready with their roll numbers and roll codes to check the results as soon as they are released.

Can students check the BSEB 12th result 2026 through SMS

Students can also receive their BSEB Class 12 result 2026 on mobile by sending a message. The message should be sent to 56263, and the result will be delivered directly to the student’s mobile phone.

This facility ensures that students across the state can access their Bihar Board 12th result 2026 immediately after its release, whether online or through SMS. Students are advised to keep their roll details ready for a smooth result-checking process.

Where can students check the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026

The Bihar Board 12th result 2026 for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be available on the official websites:

Students need to enter their roll number and roll code on the login page to view the results. Once displayed, the result can be downloaded for future reference.

