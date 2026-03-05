LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn latest india news Avinash Jadhav scam case Captain Ashish Kumar 2026 Iran War Arjun Tendulkar Nishant Kumar Amrita Singh whatsapp Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei boy burn
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the 12th result 2026 after completing the evaluation of intermediate answer sheets.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 5, 2026 17:03:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the 12th result 2026 after completing the evaluation of intermediate answer sheets. 

As per reports, the board started evaluating the intermediate answer sheets on February 27, 2026, with the process expected to be completed by March 10, 2026. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

This year, a total of 13,17,846 students have registered for the BSEB intermediate examination. Patna district has the highest number of candidates, with 73,963 students appearing from 84 examination centres. Students across Bihar are advised to monitor the official website for accurate information regarding the BSEB 12th result 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

When is the Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 expected

Based on previous years, the Bihar Board typically announces the Class 12 results in March once the evaluation is complete. For reference, the results were declared on March 25 in 2025, March 23 in 2024, March 21 in 2023, and March 16 in 2022.

Based on this pattern, the BSEB 12th result 2026 is likely to be declared in the second half of March, and students should be ready with their roll numbers and roll codes to check the results as soon as they are released.

Can students check the BSEB 12th result 2026 through SMS

Students can also receive their BSEB Class 12 result 2026 on mobile by sending a message. The message should be sent to 56263, and the result will be delivered directly to the student’s mobile phone.

This facility ensures that students across the state can access their Bihar Board 12th result 2026 immediately after its release, whether online or through SMS. Students are advised to keep their roll details ready for a smooth result-checking process.

Where can students check the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026

The Bihar Board 12th result 2026 for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be available on the official websites:

Students need to enter their roll number and roll code on the login page to view the results. Once displayed, the result can be downloaded for future reference.

Also Read: PSSSB Recruitment 2026:Applications for 197 Excise and Taxation Inspector Posts Closing Soon

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 5:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Board 12th result 2026Bihar Board inter result 2026BSEB 12th result 2026BSEB Class 12 result

RELATED News

RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 Expected Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Issued By NTA; Check Steps To Download

NEET UG Registration 2026 Closing Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Apply Now Before Deadline

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Tendulkar’s Shy Reaction at Wedding Goes Viral, Fans Call Him ‘Next-Level Introvert’ — WATCH

Ahmed Shehzad Accuses BCCI of Cheating; Says ICC Doesn’t Test Indian Players For Doping

India Condemns Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death During US-Israel Joint Strikes As Middle East Conflict Expands Beyond Iran

‘Bro Is Casually Hanging Out On Streets’: 10-Foot Mugger Crocodile Spotted Walking On Vadodara’s Urmi Bridge | WATCH

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

Who Is Shagufta Kiran? Pakistani Christian Woman’s Death Sentence Over WhatsApp Blasphemy Raised At UN

East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

WATCH: Fan Channels Inner Spider-Man With Sensational Catch In Pakistan Tapeball Championship

Sharad Pawar Gears Up For Third Rajya Sabha Term, Here’s How NCP-SP President Became Opposition’s Upper House Top Pick In Maharashtra Elections

Adani Selected As Official Partner For UNESCO’s World Engineering Day 2026

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: When and How to Check BSEB Inter Result

QUICK LINKS