PSSSB Recruitment 2026: Applications for 197 Excise and Taxation Inspector Posts Closing Soon

Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications online within the specified timeline, as applications sent after the closing date will not be accepted.

When is the PSSSB Excise and Taxation Inspector application deadline

The online registration process will close on March 6. Candidates must ensure that their application forms are completed and submitted before the deadline.

Officials have advised applicants to carefully verify the details entered in the form before final submission. Any mismatch in information, such as name, date of birth, category, or educational qualifications, may lead to rejection during scrutiny.

Applicants are also encouraged to keep a copy of the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference.

What are the vacancies in the PSSSB recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive has announced 197 vacancies for the Excise and Taxation Inspector post.

These positions will be filled through a state-level selection process conducted by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board. Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be appointed in relevant departments under the Punjab government.

Further details regarding category-wise vacancies are available in the official notification.

What is the eligibility for the PSSSB Excise and Taxation Inspector posts

Candidates applying for the recruitment must fulfil certain educational and language requirements.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. In addition, candidates should have studied Punjabi at the matriculation level.

Basic computer knowledge is also required, as specified in the official notification issued by the board.

The minimum age limit to apply is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 37 years. Age relaxation will apply to candidates from reserved categories according to the Punjab government rules.

How will candidates be selected for the PSSSB recruitment 2026

The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by document verification. The recruitment process will not include an interview.

The written test will be conducted for 100 marks and will contain objective-type questions. The duration of the examination will be two hours. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will apply for every incorrect answer.

The question paper will cover subjects such as general awareness, Punjab history and culture, reasoning, arithmetic, computer knowledge, and language proficiency in Punjabi or English.

Candidates are advised to review the official notification and prepare according to the prescribed syllabus. The examination schedule is expected to be announced after the application process concludes.