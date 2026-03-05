RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 Expected Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2025 for the Junior Engineer recruitment examination conducted under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 05/2025.

Candidates who took the examination can view the answer key along with their question papers and recorded responses by logging in to the official regional RRB websites.

The answer key link will remain active from 4 pm on March 5 to 11:59 pm on March 11, allowing candidates to review their responses and raise objections if required.

What is the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2025

The RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2025 allows candidates to compare their responses with the officially released answers for the first stage Computer-Based Test. Along with the answer key, candidates can also view their question paper and response sheet through the login portal.

The CBT 1 examination was conducted for several posts, including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

When was the RRB JE CBT 1 exam conducted

The first stage of the recruitment examination took place on February 19, February 20, and February 25, 2025, at multiple centres across the country.

The test was conducted in computer-based mode, and candidates who qualify in this stage will be eligible to appear for the CBT 2 examination, which is the next phase of the recruitment process.

How can candidates raise objections to the answer key

If candidates find any discrepancy in the question paper, answer options, or answer key, they can submit objections through the online portal within the specified window.

The objection window will remain open until 11:59 pm on March 11. Candidates must pay Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank charges, to submit an objection.

If the board accepts the objection after review, the amount paid for that question will be refunded to the same account used for payment, after deducting bank service charges.

How to check the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2025

Candidates can access the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2025 through the official portal by following the process below:

Visit the official regional RRB website

Click on the CEN 05/2025 JE CBT 1 answer key link available on the homepage

Log in using the required credentials

View the answer key along with the question paper and response sheet

Download the details for future reference

How many vacancies are available in the RRB JE recruitment 2025

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,569 vacancies across various railway zones. As per official data, the General category has 1,090 posts, followed by 615 for OBC, 410 for SC, 210 for ST, and 244 for Persons with Disabilities.

Among the railway zones, Kolkata has the highest number of vacancies with 628 posts, followed by Mumbai with 434.

Candidates who qualify in CBT 1 will move to the second stage, Computer-Based Test, followed by document verification and a medical examination as part of the final selection process.