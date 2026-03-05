LIVE TV
Home > Education > CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Issued By NTA; Check Steps To Download

CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Issued By NTA; Check Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 5, 2026 14:03:11 IST

CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Issued By NTA; Check Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026.

Candidates scheduled to appear for the entrance test between March 6 and March 10 can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

Students seeking admission to postgraduate courses through the national-level entrance examination can access their CUET PG admit card 2026 by visiting the official portal, the CUET PG official website.

When Will CUET UG 2026 exam be conducted

The entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based mode across multiple days. The scheduled exam dates are between March 6 and March 27, 2026.

Each paper will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes and will include 75 questions.

Candidates must appear for the examination strictly at the exam centre, date, and shift mentioned on their e-admit card. Entry will not be permitted on any other date or time.

It is also important to note that the agency will not send any separate notification or email to inform candidates about the release of the hall ticket.

What details are mentioned on the CUET PG admit card 2026

The CUET PG admit card will contain key information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, examination centre, and important exam-day instructions.

Candidates must also download the undertaking form from the official website and read all instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.

How to download the CUET PG admit card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall ticket:

  • Visit the official CUET PG website
  • Click on the CUET PG Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage
  • Enter your application number and password or date of birth
  • Submit the details to view the admit card
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the exam day

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

What to do if there is an error in the CUET PG admit card 2026

In case candidates face issues while downloading the admit card or notice any discrepancy in the details, they should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk.

Students can reach the helpline at 011-40759000 or send an email to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the admit card safely, as it will be required for entry to the examination centre.

Also Read: NEET UG Registration 2026 Closing Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Apply Now Before Deadline

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 1:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

