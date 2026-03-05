LIVE TV
Home > Education > NEET UG Registration 2026 Closing Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Apply Now Before Deadline

The registration window for NEET UG 2026 will close soon. Candidates who wish to appear for the Entrance Test should submit their forms through the official website.

NEET UG Registration 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 5, 2026 13:18:02 IST

The registration window for NEET UG 2026 will close on March 8, 2026, leaving only a few days for aspiring medical students to complete their applications.

Candidates who wish to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) can submit their forms through the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, has advised candidates to finish the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The NEET UG exam is the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses in institutions across India.

Applications will be accepted only through the online portal, and forms submitted through any other mode will not be considered.

What are the new changes in NEET UG 2026 registration

The National Testing Agency has introduced several security and verification measures for this year’s registration process.

Applicants will now need to complete Aadhaar-based eKYC verification to confirm their identity. In addition, candidates are required to capture a live photograph during the application process, which will be matched with the Aadhaar record.

The system will also allocate exam cities based on the permanent or present address provided by the candidate in the application form.

What is the NEET UG 2026 application fee

The application fee varies depending on the category of the candidate. General category applicants are required to pay Rs 1,700, while candidates belonging to General EWS and OBC-NCL categories must pay Rs 1,600.

For Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and third-gender candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, foreign applicants will have to pay Rs 9,500 to complete the registration process.

The fee must be paid online during the application submission.

When will the NEET UG 2026 exam be held

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with a total duration of 180 minutes.

Candidates are advised to reach their assigned examination centres well before the reporting time and keep checking the official website for further updates related to the examination process.

How to apply for NEET UG Registration 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the NEET UG 2026 application form:

  • Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the New Registration option.
  • Enter the required details to generate your application number and password.
  • Log in using these credentials and fill out the NEET UG 2026 application form.
  • Upload the required documents, including your photograph and signature.
  • Pay the application fee through the online payment system.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details before final submission.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 1:18 PM IST
