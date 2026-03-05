AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the Class 10 board examinations. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The hall tickets have been issued for regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational candidates who will take part in the upcoming SSC Public Examinations.

Schools and private candidates have been asked to download the hall tickets in advance and ensure that students receive them before the start of the exams.

The AP SSC examinations are scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026, at examination centres across the state.

What details are mentioned on the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

The hall ticket contains several important details that help in verifying the candidate’s identity and examination schedule. Students should carefully review the information printed on the document.

Key details mentioned on the admit card include the student’s name, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, district, school name, examination centre, exam medium, subject-wise timetable, and important exam instructions.

Candidates are advised to check these details immediately after downloading the hall ticket.

How to download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Students and school authorities can access the hall tickets through the official BSEAP portal by following these steps:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link titled “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, such as username and password.

Complete the captcha verification and submit the details.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a clear printout for examination use.

Students must carry the printed hall ticket along with their school identity card when reporting to the examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without the admit card.

How to correct errors in AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

This year, the student data for SSC Public Examinations has been obtained from the UDISE portal, which maintains school education records.

School authorities have been asked to verify candidate details such as surname, student name, and date of birth with the official school records. If any discrepancy is found, the board will allow corrections through a designated window before March 31, 2026.

Students should inform their respective schools immediately if they notice any errors on the hall ticket to ensure corrections are made before the examination begins.