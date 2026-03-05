AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war apple Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Indian ports Iran strikes boy burn Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war apple Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Indian ports Iran strikes boy burn Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war apple Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Indian ports Iran strikes boy burn Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war apple Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Indian ports Iran strikes boy burn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war apple Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Indian ports Iran strikes boy burn Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war apple Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Indian ports Iran strikes boy burn Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war apple Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Indian ports Iran strikes boy burn Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war apple Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Indian ports Iran strikes boy burn
LIVE TV
Home > Education > AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the Class 10 board exams.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 5, 2026 12:56:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the Class 10 board examinations. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The hall tickets have been issued for regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational candidates who will take part in the upcoming SSC Public Examinations.

Schools and private candidates have been asked to download the hall tickets in advance and ensure that students receive them before the start of the exams.

You Might Be Interested In

The AP SSC examinations are scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026, at examination centres across the state.

What details are mentioned on the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

The hall ticket contains several important details that help in verifying the candidate’s identity and examination schedule. Students should carefully review the information printed on the document.

Key details mentioned on the admit card include the student’s name, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, district, school name, examination centre, exam medium, subject-wise timetable, and important exam instructions.

Candidates are advised to check these details immediately after downloading the hall ticket.

How to download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Students and school authorities can access the hall tickets through the official BSEAP portal by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the link titled “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” available on the homepage.
  • Enter the required login credentials, such as username and password. 
  • Complete the captcha verification and submit the details.
  • The hall ticket will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a clear printout for examination use.

Students must carry the printed hall ticket along with their school identity card when reporting to the examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without the admit card.

How to correct errors in AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

This year, the student data for SSC Public Examinations has been obtained from the UDISE portal, which maintains school education records.

School authorities have been asked to verify candidate details such as surname, student name, and date of birth with the official school records. If any discrepancy is found, the board will allow corrections through a designated window before March 31, 2026.

Students should inform their respective schools immediately if they notice any errors on the hall ticket to ensure corrections are made before the examination begins.

Also Read: MHT CET 2026 Application Correction Window Opened; Here’s What Candidates Can Change
First published on: Mar 5, 2026 12:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andhra Pradesh SSC hall ticketAP SSC Hall TicketAP SSC Hall Ticket 2026AP SSC hall ticket 2026 download

RELATED News

MHT CET 2026 Application Correction Window Opened; Here’s What Candidates Can Change

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Apply At ncert.nic.in Before Deadline Ends

Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released, Check Direct Link Here at bse.telangana.gov.in

SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download 5th, 7th, 10th & 12th Class Results on result.samastha.info

SSC’s Sliding Mechanism Explained: Why Commission Introduced New Vacancy-Filling Initiative, How It Will Help Candidates?

LATEST NEWS

‘Bribing Journalists?’ CNN Reporter’s On-Air ‘Israeli Govt Doesn’t Allow Us’ Comment Goes Viral Amid US‑Iran Missile Strikes, Sparks Free Press Debate | Watch

IND vs ENG: India’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Records Ahead of Clash Against England

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Preview: Predictions, Favourites And Betting Tips

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Who Is The Girl In The Clip? You Will Be Shocked To Know The Truth

‘Trump Admin Will Bitterly Regret’: Iran Reacts To Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Sinking, Hits US Tanker In A Tit-For-Tat Move

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Decoding India’s Batting And Bowling Records At The Wankhede Stadium

Why does every exterior paint job needs a primer and how it affects the finish?

IND vs ENG Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs England Semi-final Clash Live on TV And Online

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

QUICK LINKS