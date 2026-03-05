MHT CET 2026 Application Correction Window Opened; Here’s What Candidates Can Change

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the MHT CET 2026 application correction window for registered candidates. Applicants who need to make changes to their submitted forms can do so by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official schedule, the correction facility will be available from March 5 to March 7, 2026. During this period, candidates who have already completed the registration process and paid the examination fee can log in to their accounts and update specific details in their application forms.

Authorities have advised candidates to review their details carefully before submitting the corrected form, as the edit option will only be available for a limited time.

What details can be edited in the MHT CET 2026 application form

The correction window allows candidates to modify a few important fields in their submitted forms. These include personal information as well as certain application details.

Applicants can edit their name, date of birth, photograph, signature, and gender during the correction period. The portal also allows candidates to add a group or select the second attempt option, if applicable.

Candidates are encouraged to check every entry carefully to ensure that the information matches their official documents.

What is the MHT CET 2026 exam schedule

The entrance examination will be conducted in two phases. The first attempt is scheduled from April 11 to April 26, 2026, while the second attempt will take place from May 10 to May 17, 2026.

The exam will be held in two shifts each day. The morning session will run from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

MHT CET 2026 will be conducted in computer-based mode for both the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups at multiple examination centres across Maharashtra.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates and instructions related to the entrance test.

How to use the MHT CET 2026 application correction facility

Candidates who want to make changes in their application form can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the link for the MHT CET 2026 application correction window on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, such as application number and password.

Open the submitted application form and review the details.

Make the necessary corrections in the permitted fields.

Submit the updated application form.

Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

