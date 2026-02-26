LIVE TV
CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10 Computer Applications board examination on February 27.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 26, 2026 14:31:35 IST

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10 Computer Applications board examination on February 27, 2026.

With the exam approaching, students are focusing on revision and strengthening their understanding of key concepts covered in the syllabus.

Why is the final revision phase important

The last stage of preparation plays a key role in improving recall and reducing exam-day stress. Revising previously studied material helps strengthen concepts and ensures students can answer questions with clarity and confidence. A structured approach during this period can make a significant difference in overall performance.

How should students plan their final revision

Students are advised to create a simple and realistic revision plan. Dividing the day into short study sessions allows better concentration and prevents fatigue. Each session can be dedicated to revising key concepts, practising questions, or reviewing mistakes from earlier tests.

Instead of revising everything at once, students should prioritise important areas and commonly asked topics. Revising notes, summaries, and highlighted points can help in quicker recall.

Why is practising questions important before the exam

Practising sample papers and previous years’ questions helps students understand the exam pattern and manage time effectively. It also improves accuracy and reduces the chances of making avoidable mistakes.

Application-based and case-study questions should be practised carefully, as they test understanding rather than memory. Reviewing answers after practice is equally important to identify weak areas.

Clear and organised answers can help in scoring better marks. Students should practise writing answers within the prescribed word limit and focus on neat handwriting.

Using proper spacing, underlining key points, and drawing tables or diagrams neatly can improve readability. Presentation plays an important role, especially in descriptive answers.

What are the key exam-day tips students should follow

On the day of the exam, students should read the question paper carefully before starting. Attempting easier questions first can help build confidence and save time.

Time management is crucial. Allocating time for each section and keeping a few minutes for revision can help avoid last-minute rush.

In the last few days before the exam, students are encouraged to revise what they have already studied rather than trying to learn new material. Revisiting sample papers, practising coding questions, and reviewing commonly used terms and definitions can be helpful.

What should students keep in mind on exam day

On the day of the examination, candidates should reach the exam centre well in advance and carry all required documents. Reading questions carefully, managing time across sections, and presenting answers clearly are key to performing well.

Writing neat code, closing tags correctly, and maintaining clarity in explanations can help avoid unnecessary loss of marks. The CBSE Class 10 board examinations will continue as per the schedule announced by the board.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 2:22 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

QUICK LINKS