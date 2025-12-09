CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PET and Trade Test Scorecard at cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: The Chhattisgarh Police Constable Result 2025 has officially been announced, allowing candidates to check their trade test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) results online. Candidates can download the CG Police Constable Result 2025 on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in. The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) had conducted the written exam for Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman) posts, after which qualified candidates moved on to the PET.

Candidates who successfully complete the recruitment process, including a written exam, PET, trade test, medical examination, and document verification, can check the result.

How to Download CG Police Constable Result 2025?



Candidates can download the CG Police Constable Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:



Visit the official website

Navigate to the “Recruitment” or “Constable Result 2025” section

Click on the relevant link for the Trade Test or PET result

Enter your registration number, roll number, and other required details

Download and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link to Download CG Police Constable PET AND Trade Result 2025: Click Here

CG Police Constable Result 2025: Details Mentioned

The CG Police Constable Result 2025 details each candidate’s performance across all stages, including their written exam scores, PET results, trade test marks, and final ranking. High achievers like Kamal Singh have been prominently featured in the official list, showcasing their individual marks and overall merit positions.