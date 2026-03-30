CTET February 2026 Result Expected Shortly, Check Scorecard And Direct Result Link at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the CTET February 2026 result shortly. Multiple reports have indicated that the result has to be released on the official website by the end of March or early April.

The candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test are requested to regularly check the website, as the result link can be activated at any moment.

When will the CTET February 2026 result be declared

The CTET February 2026 result should be declared soon, as the exam is one of the most important qualifying tests for teachers in India. However, no date has been confirmed yet.

The exam taken to qualify for teaching classes 1 to 8 is one of the most important qualifying examinations for aspiring teachers in India.

Candidates can check the result and will be given a chance to download their scorecard and know whether they are eligible.

How to check the CTET result 2026 online

Candidates can check the CTET result 2026 by opening the website ctet.nic.in and then clicking on the link for the result. Candidates are required to log in with their registration number and date of birth.

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are requested to download and keep a copy for any future reference.

What are the CTET qualifying marks as per NCTE

The National Council for Teacher Education has issued guidelines stating that candidates should score a minimum of 60 percent marks to qualify for the CTET exam.

This means candidates in the General category should score 90 out of 150 marks. However, candidates from the SC, ST, OBC, and differently-abled categories may be eligible for a relaxation in the marks for qualifying the CTET as per the recruitment policy of the school.

What is considered a good CTET score

The minimum qualifying mark is 90, but a higher score is always better. So, candidates who score 100 to 120 or above are regarded as good performers.

The better the score, the higher the chance of getting a job, especially at high-end teaching posts, where the merit scale is large.

What happens after qualifying CTET 2026

All candidates who pass the minimum qualifying exam will be given a CTET eligibility certificate, which gives them the green light to apply for a teaching job. And the good news is that the CTET eligibility certificate is now valid for life, so candidates can apply for a job without having to qualify for the exam again.

Qualifying for CTET does not mean a job, but it gives the student the right to apply for a teaching job in central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, and other teaching posts accepting CTET as a qualifying exam.

The final recruitment decision is taken on the merits, the number of vacancies, and the recruiting rules of the individual schools/authorities.

Why is the CTET result important for teaching aspirants

The CTET result is a major milestone for those looking for a career in teaching. The result helps gauge applicants’ teaching capability and subject knowledge relevant to primary and upper primary levels. School managements also consider CTET exam scores for the selection of new teachers.

The higher the score, the better chances a candidate has of securing a teaching job. The result of CTET 2026 will be out soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official notifications and download their score card as soon as it’s released.

Also Read: Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 Expected Soon, How to Download Scorecard and Check Direct Result Link at pseb.ac.in