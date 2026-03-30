Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 Expected Soon, How to Download Scorecard and Check Direct Result Link at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce the PSEB Class 5 results 2026 soon. So far, the board hasn’t announced any official date for the result; according to reports, it might be declared in the first week of April.

This means the students can collect their marksheets from their respective schools, as the result is expected to be released in offline mode.

When will the PSEB Class 5 result 2026 be declared

The PSEB Class 5 result 2026 is expected to be declared in the first week of April, but the Punjab School Education Board has not yet announced an official date.

However, the evaluation process is believed to be in the final stages, as the exams ended this month. The Class 5 board exams were conducted from March 6 to March 12, 2026, across various centres in Punjab.

How to check the PSEB Class 5 result 2026

Unlike the higher classes, the PSEB Class 5 results are not expected to be released online. Instead, students will be required to visit their respective schools to collect marksheets.

Schools will inform students and parents about the date and time for collection. Hence, it’s advisable to keep in touch with the school authorities so as not to miss any updates.

What do past PSEB Class 5 result trends show

The previous year’s PSEB Class 5 result consistently shows a high pass percentage. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 99.84 percent, indicating a strong pass trend overall. Girls outperformed boys slightly that year, and more than 550 students achieved full marks.

While Pathankot was among the top performers, Mohali had relatively lower scores. In 2025, more than 3 lakh students appeared for the examination, and almost 2.99 lakh passed.

The pass percentage in both government and private schools was above 99 percent, indicating a steady learning curve for students all across the state.

What is the PSEB Class 5 grading system

The board follows a systematic grading system on the basis of percentage. Those who score 91-100 get an A+ grade, and those who score 81-90 get an A grade.

Similarly, those who score 71-80 get a B+ grade, and those who score 61-70 get a B grade. Those who score 51-60 get a C+ grade, and those who score 41-50 get a C grade.

Those who score 40 and below get a D grade. This grading system helps categorise the students without creating undue academic pressure at the primary level.

Why is the PSEB Class 5 result important for students

The Class 5 is not a high-stakes board exam, but the results are significantly important for evaluating the level of learning at the foundational stage.

Schools may use the results to identify students who need additional education at an early stage. A few schools might also give an assessment sheet with marksheets to let parents know the domain-wise performance and areas of improvement.

As the results will be released offline, students and parents have been told to communicate with the school authorities for quick updates. The official announcement from PSEB about the exact date of the results is due shortly.

Also Read: Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Online at edudel.nic.in, Direct Link Here