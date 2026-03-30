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Home > Education News > Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Online at edudel.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Online at edudel.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, will declare the results of the Class 9 and Class 11 annual exams on the official website.

Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026
Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 30, 2026 11:10:20 IST

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Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Online at edudel.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Education Delhi will publish the results of the Class 9 and Class 11 annual exams on the official website today, concluding the academic year 2025–26 for government school students of the national capital.

Students can access the official portal where the scorecards can be checked and downloaded– edudel.nic.in– once the result link is activated.

How to check Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 result 2026

The result can be checked online by the students and their parents/guardians in a few easy steps. One needs to visit the official website and click on the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage, after which the relevant result link for the session 2025–26 should be clicked.

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The candidate should then enter the class, student ID, section, and date of birth, after which the result detail will be showcased on the screen. It is advisable to download and save the digital marksheet for future reference.

What happens after Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 result declaration

With the declaration of the result, the candidates who have passed will be promoted to the next academic level. Students of Class 9 will be promoted to Class 10, and students who have passed Class 11 will be promoted to Class 12.

The result declaration becomes a great academic milestone as Class 10 and 12 are the board examination years that have a substantial impact on the overall academic profile of the students.

What is the promotion criteria for DoE Delhi students

As per the current guidelines of the Directorate office, the students who have passed the minimum criteria in the annual exams will be promoted.

Students who fail to meet the criteria will first be allowed to appear for the supplementary or improvement tests. Respective schools will announce the schedule for these tests in the next few days.

What details should students check on the marksheet

Students are advised to cross-check all the information mentioned in their marksheet after downloading the result. The personal information, like name, children’s names, parents’ names, and date of birth, should be verified. The academic information, like school name, class, section, and roll number, should also be cross-checked. 

Further, the student has to look at the marks in each subject, theory, practical, and internal marks. The marksheet will also carry performance indicators like total marks, grades, and total performance. The result status, as pass, fail, or promoted, is also mentioned.

What to do if there is an error in DoE Delhi result 2026

If students do not find any difference in their marksheet, any discrepancy in personal information or marks, they should bring it to the notice of their school.

The Directorate has requested schools to help students to rectify such errors at the earliest possible. It is necessary to report such errors immediately to avoid any problems in the future. 

However, the physical copies of report cards will be made available by schools in 7 to 10 working days. Students who are facing any technical issues in downloading online results are advised to connect with their school’s administrative or IT department.

Soon after publishing the results, the DoE will also release details regarding supplementary exams and related procedures.

Also Read: UPPSC PCS Result 2024 Out: 932 Candidates Selected, Download Final Result Link from uppsc.up.nic.in

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Tags: Delhi DoE Class 11 resultDelhi DoE Class 9 resultDelhi DoE marksheet downloadDelhi DoE scorecardDelhi school annual exam result

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Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Online at edudel.nic.in, Direct Link Here

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Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Online at edudel.nic.in, Direct Link Here
Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Online at edudel.nic.in, Direct Link Here
Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Online at edudel.nic.in, Direct Link Here
Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard Online at edudel.nic.in, Direct Link Here

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