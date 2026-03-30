UPPSC PCS Result 2024 Out: 932 Candidates Selected, Download Final Result Link from uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the final result of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2024 and has recommended 932 candidates for appointment.

The recruitment drive for 947 vacancies across 24 posts was conducted, and 15 posts remained vacant due to a lack of suitable candidates.

The result announcement, which took place on March 29, 2026, concluded the process that involved a preliminary exam, mains, and an interview round.

What was the selection process for UPPSC PCS 2024

The selection process for the PCS 2024 comprised three stages. The main result was announced on February 4, 2026. A total of 2,719 candidates were selected for the interview round.

The interviews took place from February 26 to March 23, 2026. It is worth mentioning that a notification dated March 20, 2026, provisionally allowed two more candidates to appear for the interviews as per the directives of the Allahabad High Court.

Out of all of the shortlisted candidates, only 21 candidates did not appear for the interview round.

Why are 15 UPPSC PCS vacancies still vacant

The recruitment drive for 947 posts was conducted. However, only 932 candidates were found suitable for final recommendation. According to the Commission, 15 vacancies remained vacant due to a lack of suitable candidates.

These are one post of Administrative Officer and 14 posts of Administrator. UPPSC has notified that these vacancies will be carried forward as per the existing rules of recruitment.

What is the status of the result of the Deputy Jailor

The Commission has clarified that the result of the Deputy Jailor has been prepared based only on the written examination. Unlike with other posts, an interview was not considered for this post.

In addition, some candidates who were declared successful but did not attend the interview have been treated as provisional because their documents were found to have some discrepancies, such as category and educational qualification.

UPPSC is going to make a separate verification, and the final selection of these candidates will be based on proper verification of their documents.

How to check UPPSC PCS 2024 final result online

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official UPPSC website. To check the result, they need to visit the website uppsc.up.nic.in and navigate to the What’s New / Latest Updates section and click on the PCS 2024 Final Result link.

The result is available in PDF format. Candidates can use the Ctrl + F function to search for their roll number. It is recommended to download and save the file for future reference.

When will UPPSC release cut-off marks and scorecards

The Commission has notified that marks of the candidates will be released along with the category-wise and post-wise cut-off soon on its official website. UPPSC has mentioned that the RTI applications will not be entertained for such information, as all the information will be made available on its website.

The announcement of the final result will bring much-awaited peace to thousands of aspirants. Candidates are advised to check the official website periodically for the release of scorecards and next appointment procedures.

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