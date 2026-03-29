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Home > Education News > RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside

RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside

RPSC: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC SI Exam City 2026 details on its official website on March 29, 2026.

RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here's How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside (Pic Credits: X)
RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here's How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 29, 2026 12:19:45 IST

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RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside

RPSC: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC SI Exam City 2026 details on its official website on March 29, 2026. Candidates who applied for the Rajasthan SI/Platoon Commander posts can now check and download their exam city intimation slip through the RPSC portal.

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the district where their exam will be held, helping them plan travel and other arrangements in advance. A direct link to access the slip is also available on the official website.

RPSC SI Exam City 2026 Out

The RPSC SI Exam City slip includes details such as the exam city or district, shift timings, and other important information needed for appearing in the exam. As per the schedule, the Rajasthan Police SI/Platoon Commander written exam will be conducted on April 5 and April 6, 2026, at multiple centres across the state.

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It is important to note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. It only provides information about the allotted exam city. The full exam centre address, reporting time, and other details will be mentioned on the admit card, which will be released on April 2.

Key Details And Highlights

Candidates are advised to download the city slip as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute confusion. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1015 Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander posts across various departments in Rajasthan.

Organisation: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post: Sub Inspector (SI)/Platoon Commander (RAC)
Total Vacancies: 1015
Advt No.: 05/Exam/SI-PC/RPSC/EP-1/2025-26
Official Website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Exam Dates: April 5 and 6, 2026
City Intimation Slip Release: March 29, 2026
Admit Card Release: April 2, 2026

Selection Process: Written exam, Physical test, Medical examination, Document verification

Download Link And Admit Card Update

The RPSC has activated the exam city intimation link on its official website. Registered candidates can log in using their credentials to check their allotted city. The commission has also issued a notice confirming that the admit card will be released on April 2.

How To Download RPSC SI Exam City Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these steps:

-Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
-Click on the “Rajasthan Police SI Exam City 2026” link on the homepage
-Enter the application number and date of birth on the SSO portal
-Click on submit
-View and download the city intimation slip
-Details Mentioned On City Slip

The slip includes:
Candidate’s name, registration number, exam city, exam date, and important instructions

RPSC SI Exam Schedule 2026

The exam will be held in multiple shifts over two days:

April 5, 2026

General Hindi: 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM
General Knowledge and General Science: 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

April 6, 2026

General Hindi: 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM
General Knowledge and General Science: 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

Why The City Intimation Slip Matters

The exam city slip plays an important role for candidates. It gives early information about the allotted city, helps in planning travel and accommodation, reduces confusion on exam day, and allows better time management and preparation.

ALSO READ: BITSAT City Allotment 2026 Released: Candidates Can Check Out Direct Link, Slot Booking Process, And Other Important Details Inside

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Tags: rpscRPSC SI Examrpsc si exam cityRPSC SI Exam City 2026RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT

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RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside

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RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside
RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside
RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside
RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside

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