BITSAT City Allotment 2026 Released: Candidates Can Check Out Direct Link, Slot Booking Process, And Other Important Details Inside

BITSAT City Allotment 2026: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the BITSAT city allotment 2026, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city online. The details are available on the official website, and students need to log in using their application number and password to access the city intimation slip.

City Allotment Out, Admit Card Next

With the city allotment now live, candidates can view where their exam will be conducted. Alongside this, the BITSAT slot booking process has also started, enabling students to select their exam date and shift.

The admit card for BITSAT 2026 will be issued on April 10, after slot booking is completed. It will include key details such as exam date, shift timing, and the full address of the exam centre.

How To Check BITSAT City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their city allotment:

-Visit the official BITS admission website: admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in

-Enter application number and password

-Click on login

-View the allotted exam city on the screen

-Slot Booking Process And Key Points

The slot booking for BITSAT 2026 is being conducted online. Through this process, candidates can choose their preferred exam date and time slot. However, the exam centre cannot be selected, as it is already allotted.

Once a slot is booked, changes are usually not allowed, so candidates are advised to select carefully based on availability.

Steps To Book BITSAT 2026 Slot

-Visit the official website

-Click on the slot booking link

-Log in using credentials

-Select available exam date and time

-Confirm the choice after reviewing details

-Save or print the confirmation page

ALSO READ: TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply