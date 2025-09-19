DUSU Election 2025 Result: Win a Prediction for Delhi University President Post
Dusu Election 2025 Result: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election result will be announced today, September 19, 2025. Delhi University students voted in bulk to choose their President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary on September 18. Early trends show ABVP candidate Aryan Maan is leading in the numbers.

ABVP leads Delhi University election for president post.
ABVP leads Delhi University election for president post.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 19, 2025 11:43:39 IST

Dusu Election 2025 Result: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election result will be announced today, September 19, 2025. Delhi University students voted in bulk to choose their President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary on September 18. The Delhi University Students’ Union election is known to be one of the biggest student elections in the country. 

DUSU Election 2025: Main Contestants

The presidential race for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections has emerged between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), backed by the Congress; and the SFI-AISA alliance, supported by Left student groups. 

  • ABVP (affiliated with RSS) – Candidate Aryan Maan has promised metro concessions, free Wi-Fi, better sports facilities, and accessibility audits.

  • NSUI (backed by Congress) – Candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a PG student, has pledged to solve hostel shortages, improve safety, and provide menstrual leave.

  • SFI-AISA (Left-backed alliance) – Candidate Anjali from IP College is campaigning for gender sensitisation, resistance to fee hikes, and revival of grievance redressal.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Round 2 Counting in President Post 

The fight for the  Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) President post is heating up as Round 2 counting results begin. Early trends show ABVP candidate Aryan Maan is leading in the numbers. According to the round 2 counting: 

  • Aryan Mann, ABVP- 3,222
  • Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, NSUI- 1,242.

 DUSU Election Result 2025: Who is Leading in Presidential Post? 

Aryan Maan of ABVP is leading in the President post, as per the first round counting data.

  • Aryan Maan, ABVP- 1,696 votes
  • Joslin Nandita Choudhary, NSUI- 714 votes.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Who is leading in VP Post 

According to the round 2 of counting results, NSUI, backed by Congress is leading in the Vice President post. 

  • Rahul Jhansla, NSUI- 3137

  • Govind Tanwar, ABVP- 1202.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Who is leading in Secretary post 

According to the round 2 of counting results, ABVP affiliated with RSS is leading the Secretary post. 

  • Kunal Choudhary, ABVP- 2,683 

  • Kabir- 1753. 

