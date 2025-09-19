DUSU Election 2025 Result: Win a Prediction for Delhi University President Post

Dusu Election 2025 Result: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election result will be announced today, September 19, 2025. Delhi University students voted in bulk to choose their President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary on September 18. The Delhi University Students’ Union election is known to be one of the biggest student elections in the country.

DUSU Election 2025: Main Contestants

The presidential race for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections has emerged between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), backed by the Congress; and the SFI-AISA alliance, supported by Left student groups.

ABVP (affiliated with RSS) – Candidate Aryan Maan has promised metro concessions, free Wi-Fi, better sports facilities, and accessibility audits.

NSUI (backed by Congress) – Candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a PG student, has pledged to solve hostel shortages, improve safety, and provide menstrual leave.

SFI-AISA (Left-backed alliance) – Candidate Anjali from IP College is campaigning for gender sensitisation, resistance to fee hikes, and revival of grievance redressal.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Round 2 Counting in President Post

The fight for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) President post is heating up as Round 2 counting results begin. Early trends show ABVP candidate Aryan Maan is leading in the numbers. According to the round 2 counting:

Aryan Mann, ABVP- 3,222

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, NSUI- 1,242.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Who is Leading in Presidential Post?



Aryan Maan of ABVP is leading in the President post, as per the first round counting data.

Aryan Maan, ABVP- 1,696 votes

Joslin Nandita Choudhary, NSUI- 714 votes.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Who is leading in VP Post

According to the round 2 of counting results, NSUI, backed by Congress is leading in the Vice President post.

Rahul Jhansla, NSUI- 3137

Govind Tanwar, ABVP- 1202.

DUSU Election Result 2025: Who is leading in Secretary post

According to the round 2 of counting results, ABVP affiliated with RSS is leading the Secretary post.