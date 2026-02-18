LIVE TV
Home > Education > Galgotias University: Founder, Leadership Structure, And Key Facts You Should Know

Galgotias University: Founder, Leadership Structure, And Key Facts You Should Know

Galgotias University was founded by educationist Suneel Galgotia and is promoted by the Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 18, 2026 12:43:42 IST

Galgotias University was founded by educationist Suneel Galgotia and is promoted by the Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society, which was established in 1998 and registered under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860.

The society has its registered office in Daryaganj, New Delhi, and has been active in the education sector for over three decades.

The founding vision of the Galgotias institutions was centred on expanding access to quality private higher education in Uttar Pradesh.

Over the years, the society has built a strong reputation through sustained focus on academic standards, modern infrastructure, and institutional governance.

What is the leadership structure of Galgotias University

The Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society is led by three key members, Suneel Galgotia, Padmini Galgotia, and Dhruv Galgotia. Together, they oversee the strategic, academic, and administrative direction of the Galgotias institutions.

Dhruv Galgotia currently plays a prominent role in steering the group’s expansion, industry engagement, and institutional development, while the leadership collectively focuses on aligning education with global standards and industry requirements.

Which institutions operate under the Galgotias banner

At present, the society runs three colleges and one university in Greater Noida. These include Galgotias Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT), Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology (GCET), Galgotia College of Pharmacy (GCP), and Galgotias University.

The society has an established track record of over two decades in running higher education institutions, gradually expanding from professional colleges to a full-fledged multidisciplinary university.

What academic recognition does Galgotias University hold

Galgotias University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and is part of the broader Galgotias Education Group, which traces its educational legacy back to 1933.

The university operates from a 52-acre campus in Greater Noida, featuring modern academic blocks, laboratories, libraries, and technology-enabled learning spaces.

The institution offers programmes across engineering, management, law, pharmacy, sciences, liberal arts, and allied disciplines, with an emphasis on outcome-based education.

How does the university focus on quality and employability

The Galgotias institutions are supported by experienced faculty members, a factor seen as critical in building academic credibility and attracting high-performing students. Graduates from the university are trained to be technically sound, analytically strong, and effective communicators.

The quality of students has drawn consistent interest from multinational recruiters, with companies acknowledging the job-readiness of graduates.

Alongside academics, the society has increased its focus on research and innovation, positioning Galgotias University as an emerging centre for knowledge creation and dissemination.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:43 PM IST
