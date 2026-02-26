GATE 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Open: How to Raise Objections Before Deadline

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has opened the objection window for the GATE 2026 provisional answer key.

Candidates who find discrepancies or incorrect answers can now submit challenges through the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal.

The objection facility will remain active till February 28, 2026, and no requests will be entertained after the deadline. Candidates must log in using their GATE enrolment ID and password to raise objections.

What is the fee to challenge GATE 2026 answer key

To submit a challenge against a question in the GATE 2026 provisional answer key, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question. The objection will be accepted only after the fee is successfully paid through the portal. Candidates need to ensure all supporting documents and justifications are correctly uploaded before payment to avoid rejection.

Who is eligible to raise objections in GATE 2026

Only regular candidates who appeared for the GATE 2026 examination are allowed to challenge the provisional answer key. Provisional candidates cannot submit objections but can still access the response sheet, question paper, and provisional answer key to verify their answers and calculate tentative scores.

How can candidates raise objections for GATE 2026 answer key

Candidates can follow these steps to submit challenges:

Visit the official GATE portal: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Access the GOAPS portal and log in with enrolment ID, password, and captcha.

Open the provisional answer key and question paper.

Review the Master Question Paper carefully.

Select the question(s) to challenge and upload valid justification or supporting documents.

Complete the fee payment and submit the objection.

Why is the GATE 2026 answer key important

The GATE score is a key factor for admission to postgraduate programmes such as MTech, ME, MS, and PhD. It is also widely used by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment and by research institutions, including CSIR laboratories, for fellowship and project selection.

Raising valid objections ensures the accuracy of the final answer key, which can directly impact candidates’ scores and eligibility for admissions or recruitment.

Candidates are advised to submit challenges well before the February 28, 2026, deadline and regularly check the official GATE website for updates on the final answer key and result announcement.

