NSSNET 2026: Registration Begins for Classes 6–7 Admissions, Important Dates And Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened NSSNET 2026 registration for admissions to Class 6 and Class 7 at Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar.

Interested candidates can complete the registration process online at exams.nta.nic.in/nssnet until March 18, 2026, 5 pm. A correction window for modifying application details will be available from March 20 to March 21, 2026.

What are the key details of the NSSNET 2026 exam

The NSSNET 2026 entrance test will consist entirely of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and will have a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The test will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode, and the question paper will be bilingual.

The exam is scheduled for April 10, 2026, from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm, at centres located within the New Delhi Municipal Council area.

Notably, there is no application or examination fee, and admissions will be based solely on merit and performance in the NSSNET exam. Following the evaluation, NTA will release a merit list indicating candidates selected for admission.

What should candidates and parents know before registration

NTA has advised all candidates and their parents to read the official Information Bulletin before filling out the application form. The bulletin contains details about eligibility, exam pattern, marking scheme, and document requirements.

Candidates are also encouraged to regularly check the NTA NSSNET official website for updates regarding exam schedules, admit card releases, and other notifications.

By following these guidelines and completing registration on time, applicants can ensure their participation in NSSNET 2026 and increase their chances of securing admission to Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar.

How can candidates register for NSSNET 2026

To register for NSSNET 2026, candidates must carefully follow the steps outlined by NTA:

Visit the official portal: exams.nta.nic.in/nssnet.

Click on the NSSNET 2026 registration link and log in.

Complete the application form by entering the required personal and academic details, and upload all necessary documents.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

NTA emphasizes that all details should be checked thoroughly before submission, as corrections will be allowed only during the designated correction window.

Also Read: GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here