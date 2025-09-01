HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org

When Did HTET exam Take Place?

The HTET examination was held on July 30 and 31, 2025. The exam for level 3 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) was conducted from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Level 1 Primary Teacher exam (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.

Haryana HTET 2025 Result

The Board of School Education, Haryana, is expected to release the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check the HTET result on the official website of the board. The BSEH will display the Haryana HTET result as a login link, wherein candidates need to enter the required details to download the scorecards.

When Will The Result Come Out?

While the board has not released any official confirmation, students can expect the result to be declared before the fourth week of September, 2025. The board chairman said that a list of candidates with biometric mismatches is being prepared and results of candidates who fail biometric verification will be kept on hold. The final compilation of results will likely be over in 3-4 days and the results will be announced after that, the report added.

How to check HTET Result 2025 for PRT, TGT & PGT?

Visit the official website of BSEH- bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results".

Under the “All Results” section, click on “HTET 2025 Result”.

Enter your roll number or registration number and click on “search result”.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

HTET Final Answer Key 2025

The HTET final answer key 2025 will be released along with the results. The final HTET answer key PDF download link for PRT, TGT and PGT will be provided here.

