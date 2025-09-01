LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Education > HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org

HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org

The HTET 2025 exam has been successfully conducted and its results are expected to be released soon. Here is all the information about the HTET 2025 Result provided by the board.

HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: September 1, 2025 13:52:46 IST

When Did HTET exam Take Place?

The HTET examination was held on July 30 and 31, 2025. The exam for level 3 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) was conducted from 3 pm to 5:40 pm on July 30, while the level 2 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Level 1 Primary Teacher exam (PRT) took place from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on July 31.

Haryana HTET 2025 Result

The Board of School Education, Haryana, is expected to release the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates can check the HTET result on the official website of the board. The BSEH will display the Haryana HTET result as a login link, wherein candidates need to enter the required details to download the scorecards. 

When Will The Result Come Out?

While the board has not released any official confirmation, students can expect the result to be declared before the fourth week of September, 2025. The board chairman said that a list of candidates with biometric mismatches is being prepared and results of candidates who fail biometric verification will be kept on hold. The final compilation of results will likely be over in 3-4 days and the results will be announced after that, the report added.

How to check HTET Result 2025 for PRT, TGT & PGT?

  • Visit the official website of BSEH- bseh.org.in.
  • On the homepage, click on “Results”.
  • Under the “All Results” section, click on “HTET 2025 Result”.
  • Enter your roll number or registration number and click on “search result”.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

HTET Final Answer Key 2025

The HTET final answer key 2025 will be released along with the results. The final HTET answer key PDF download link for PRT, TGT and PGT will be provided here.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. Some things may vary with time.

Tags: BSEHHaryana TETHTET 2025 cut offHTET 2025 ResultHTET 2025 Result downloadHTET answer keyHTET exam newsHTET PRT TGT PGTTeacher eligibility test

RELATED News

PM Launches ‘Pratibha Setu’ Platform to Support UPSC Aspirants Who Just Missed Final Cut
HTET 2025 Result: PRT, TGT, and PGT Results Soon Here’s How to Download Scorecard, Merit List
SBI PO Prelims Results 2025 at sbi.co.in Soon: How to Download Category-Wise Cut-offs, Merit List
HPBOSE Class 10th,12th Supplementary Results 2025 to Be Released Soon at hpbose.org: How to Download Marksheet and Scorecard Online
BRABU Result 2025 OUT at brabu.net: How to Download 3rd Semester Marksheet PDF Through Direct Link

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org
HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org
HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org
HTET 2025 Result Expected Date: Latest Updates, Answer Key @bseh.org

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?