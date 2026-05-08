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Home > Education News > HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2026 shortly on its official website.

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026
HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 13:54 IST

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HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will soon announce the HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2026 on the official website. As per tentative timings provided by the HBSE Chairman Pavan Kumar Sharma, the Haryana Board Class 12 results of HBSE will be announced first from May 12 to May 15, 2026, and then the Class 10 results will follow. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board exams will be able to check their results online through bseh.org.in as soon as result link is live after the official press conference. The total number of students, close to 5,66,411 appeared for the HBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted in the state this year.

When will HBSE Result 2026 be declared

The Haryana Board has not officially revealed the exact date and time of the HBSE 10th and 12th results, but the officials have announced that the HBSE 12th result will be declared from May 12 to May 15. After the announcement of HBSE 12th Result 2026, the board will release the Class 10 result.

HBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 20, 2026 and HBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 25 to April 1, 2026.

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What is the way to check HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 online

The Haryana Board result can be checked online by entering the required login details on the official portal.

To check HBSE Result 2026.

  • Click on the HBSE 10th Result 2026 or HBSE 12th Result 2026 link on the official website HBSE Official Website.
  • Enter the login window relevant details.
  • Enter the relevant details in the login window.
  • Submit the details to see the marksheet.
  • Download and save the provisional scorecard for your later use.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy so that they do not have to wait for a while while checking the result online.

What are the alternate ways to check Haryana Board Result 2026

In addition to official website, students can also view their results through DigiLocker and SMS if high traffic is received on website.

Board officials have said that alternative result portals may help students to avoid many of the technical glitches during peak hours after result declaration.

Online scorecard will contain subject-wise marks, total marks, qualification and personal details of candidates.

Can students apply for HBSE result rechecking

Students can apply for rechecking of answer sheets after declaration of result by Haryana Board. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the marks obtained can apply for rechecking and re-evaluation of answer sheets by paying fees to be prescribed by board through their respective schools.

The board will also release important information regarding compartment examinations for candidates who have failed in a subject.

Will HBSE release toppers list in 2026

The Haryana Board will release toppers list for Class 10 and Class 12 examination along with results. Toppers will be selected on the merits of marks secured in the examinations. Some other vital statistics like district-wise, gender-wise, pass percentage etc. will also be disclosed during official press conference.

Students should be aware that online marksheet is provisional. Original certificates and marksheet will be released to them through respective schools after completion of result process.

Also Read: LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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Tags: Haryana Board ResultHaryana Board result dateHBSEHBSE 10th Result 2026HBSE 12th result 2026HBSE Result 2026

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HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates

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HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates
HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates
HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates
HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates

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