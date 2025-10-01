IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 Expected: Check Category Wise Tier 1 Cut off Marks

IB ACIO Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will soon announce the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 on its official website, www.mha.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 exam conducted on 16, 17, and 18 September 2025 will be able to download the cut-off marks once released.

IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025

The IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025 gives candidates an idea of the marks to secure to proceed for the further stage of the selection process. Candidates who match or exceed the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 will be able to secure a position to appear for the Tier 2 exam, scheduled to take place in November 2025.

IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025

Candidates can check the IB ACIO expected cut-off based on the previous year’s cutoffs and exam analysis. The expected cutoff for the general category ranges from 68 to 75 out of 100 marks. Candidates must note that the table below of IB ACIO Expected Cut-Off is not the official cut-off.

Category Expected Cut Off (Out of 100) UR 68-75 OBC 55-65 ESM 55-65 ST 41-51 SC 40-50

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut off

Candidates can check the IB ACIO previous year cut-offs in the table mentioned.

Category 2017 2015 UR 65 75 OBC 60 70 SC 50 65 ST 50 65

Factors Affecting IB ACIO Cut Off Marks 2025

Factors affecting the IB ACIO Cut-off marks are as follows: