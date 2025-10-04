LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Education > IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date

IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the IB SA Answer Key 2025 PDF today, on 4th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the IB Tier 1 Exam on 29th and 30th September 2025, can now download the Security Assistant Answer Key and Response Sheet using their user ID and Password from the official website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

IB released IB SA Answer Key 2025. (Official Website: Official Website)
IB released IB SA Answer Key 2025. (Official Website: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 4, 2025 14:35:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the IB SA Answer Key 2025 PDF today, on 4th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the IB Tier 1 Exam on 29th and 30th September 2025, can now download the Security Assistant Answer Key and Response Sheet using their user ID and Password from the official website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

IB SA Answer Key 2025: Overview 

The MHA aims to fill the 4987 vacancies for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Executive) posts. Candidates can now download the IB SA Answer Key 2025 and calculate their estimated score. 

Particulars

Overview

Organization 

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Recruitment Body

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post

Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Ex)

Vacancies

4987

City Intimation Slip Release Date

Released

IB SA Answer Key Release Date 

4th October 2025 

IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025

29th and 30th September 2025

Raise Objection Dates

Released

Negative Marking

¼ Mark for each incorrect answer

Selection Process



  • Written Test (Tier 1, Tier 2)

  • Interview

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

How to Download IB SA Asnwer Key 2025 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the IB Security Assistant Answer Key Link. 
  • Login through your User ID and Password. 
  • Click on the Candidate Response tab and the download link given in it. 
  • Download the IB SA Answer Key 2025 for future use. 

Direct Link to Download the IB SA Answer Key 2025: Click Here

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: How to Calculate Marks 

Candidates can use the mentioned formula to get the estimated final score from the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025. 

Number of Correct Answers x 1 – Number of Incorrect Answers x 0.25 

IB SA Expected Cut-off 

Candidates can check the IB SA Cut off (Expected) as per the difficulty level and previous year trends. 

Category  Cut-off Marks 
UR (General)  61 to 65
OBC  60 TO 64
SC 51 TO 55
ST 49 TO 53

IB SA Answer Key: Raise Objections 

Candidates can also challenge the answer key by submitting a valid proof and the required fee. If the board agrees to that, candidates will get free marks for that question, or it will be removed. 

What’s Next After IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025? 

  • After the release of the IB SA Final Answer Key 2025, candidates can raise objections to any questions. 

  • After the release of the IB Security Assistant Result 2025, shortlisted candidates can start preparing for the Tier 2 exam, which will be conducted in a Descriptive paper. 

  • Following the Interview round is the final stage. 

  • The final merit list will be based on Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview performance. 

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 2:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ib sa answer key 2025IB SA Answer Key 2025 dateIB SA Answer Key 2025 raise objection siteIB SA Answer Key download linkIB SA Answer Key pdfIB SA Answer Key raise objection linkIB SA cut offIB SA salaryib security assistant salaryIB Security Assitant Answer Key 2025mha

RELATED News

NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: Check Latest Updates on Application Link for JEE Mains Paper 1 & 2, Exam Dates, Patterns
Bihar STET Application Form 2025: Check Latest Updates by BSEB & Last Date to Apply
RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF
DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More
Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Check Hall Ticket Release Date, Steps to Apply | Direct Link

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date
IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date
IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date
IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date

QUICK LINKS