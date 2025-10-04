IB SA Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Security Assistant Answer Key PDF, Raise Objection Date

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the IB SA Answer Key 2025 PDF today, on 4th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the IB Tier 1 Exam on 29th and 30th September 2025, can now download the Security Assistant Answer Key and Response Sheet using their user ID and Password from the official website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

IB SA Answer Key 2025: Overview

The MHA aims to fill the 4987 vacancies for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Executive) posts. Candidates can now download the IB SA Answer Key 2025 and calculate their estimated score.

Particulars Overview Organization Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Ex) Vacancies 4987 City Intimation Slip Release Date Released IB SA Answer Key Release Date 4th October 2025 IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 29th and 30th September 2025 Raise Objection Dates Released Negative Marking ¼ Mark for each incorrect answer Selection Process



Written Test (Tier 1, Tier 2)

Interview Official Website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

How to Download IB SA Asnwer Key 2025

Visit the official website.

Click on the IB Security Assistant Answer Key Link.

Login through your User ID and Password.

Click on the Candidate Response tab and the download link given in it.

Download the IB SA Answer Key 2025 for future use.

Direct Link to Download the IB SA Answer Key 2025: Click Here

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: How to Calculate Marks

Candidates can use the mentioned formula to get the estimated final score from the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025.

Number of Correct Answers x 1 – Number of Incorrect Answers x 0.25

IB SA Expected Cut-off

Candidates can check the IB SA Cut off (Expected) as per the difficulty level and previous year trends.

Category Cut-off Marks UR (General) 61 to 65 OBC 60 TO 64 SC 51 TO 55 ST 49 TO 53

IB SA Answer Key: Raise Objections

Candidates can also challenge the answer key by submitting a valid proof and the required fee. If the board agrees to that, candidates will get free marks for that question, or it will be removed.

What’s Next After IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025?