IBPS PO, SO 2025 Registration Ends Today: Last Chance to Apply

Today, July 21, 2025, the IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) is scheduled to close the application window for its 2025 Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) positions. There are only a few hours remaining for prospective applicants to apply on the official ibps.in website.

Openings & Crucial Dates

There are 6,215 openings in all, including 1,007 SO and 5,208 PO/MT posts.

Today is the last day to apply and deposit the fee; online registration begins on July 1.

Eligibility Criteria

For PO/MT roles:

It requires a degree in any field from an accredited university or the equivalent.

Age range as of July 1, 2025: 20- 30 years.



For SO roles:

Role- specific qualifications include Rajbhasha, IT Officer, Law, HR, Marketing and Agriculture.

Same Age Bracket: 20- 30 years.

FEE STRUCTURE:



FOR OBC and general candidates: ₹850 Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD: ₹175 Log in, Pay the fee online, fill out the application and download the confirmation page for your records.

OVERVIEW OF THE EXAM TIMELINE:

PO Prelims: 2025 August (Results are anticipated in September) PO Mains: October 2025; Interviews will take place throughout November and December. SO Mains: November 9, 2025; SO Prelims: August 30, 2025

To apply, go to ibps.in. To register, click IBPS PO or IBPS SO. Create an account and sign in to finish the profile update. Complete the application. Online fee payment Download, submit and print the confirmation.

This is the final chance to participate in the hiring process for the top public-sector banks in India. No extensions are anticipated; if you miss the deadline, you will lose the chance.

