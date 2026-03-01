LIVE TV
ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: How to Check Scorecard, Merit List, Toppers and Pass Percentage

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to declare the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final January 2026 result along with the merit list for both Group 1 and Group 2

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 1, 2026 11:49:53 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to declare the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final January 2026 result along with the merit list for both Group 1 and Group 2 on March 1, 2026. The confirmation was shared by ICAI Council Member Rajesh Sharma.

Candidates who appeared for the January session will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official ICAI website once the results are published.

Which dates were the ICAI CA Final January 2026 exams conducted

The Group 1 examinations for the CA Final January 2026 session were held on January 5, January 7, and January 9. Meanwhile, the Group 2 exams took place on January 11, January 13, and January 16, 2026.

Thousands of candidates across the country appeared for the final-level examination, which is considered one of the toughest professional exams in India.

What time is the ICAI CA Final Result January 2026 expected

Although ICAI has not officially announced the exact result timing, past trends suggest that the CA Final scorecards and merit list are usually released in the afternoon hours.

Based on previous sessions, candidates can expect the ICAI CA Final January 2026 result to be declared around 2 pm. However, aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website for real-time updates.

How to download the ICAI CA Final Result and merit list 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their CA Final January 2026 result and merit list:

  • Visit the official website icai. nic. in
  • Click on “Final January 2026” under the Results section
  • Select the Result or Merit List link, as applicable
  • Enter your roll number and password
  • View the result on the screen
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference

What is the new CA Final exam paper introduced

From the May 2024 session onwards, ICAI introduced Paper 6, Integrated Business Solutions, in the CA Final examination.

This paper follows an open-book examination format, allowing candidates to carry their own reference material in hard copy form to the examination hall. Permitted materials include ICAI study modules, practice manuals, revision test papers, textbooks, bare Acts, and personal notes.

The paper is designed to assess application-based knowledge, analytical thinking, and real-world business decision-making skills rather than rote learning.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and rely only on official ICAI communication channels for accurate result-related information.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 11:49 AM IST
QUICK LINKS