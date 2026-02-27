LIVE TV
Home > Education > WBCSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Registration Opens, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

WBCSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Registration Opens, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has officially released the notification for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026.

Published: February 27, 2026 18:21:20 IST

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has officially released the notification for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026, opening the online application process for teaching positions in government-aided colleges across West Bengal.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the commission’s official portal, with the registration window already live.

The recruitment drive aims to appoint qualified faculty members across various subjects, strengthening higher education institutions in the state.

Applicants are advised to review the notification carefully and ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before applying.

What is the Application Fee For WBCSC Recruitment 2026

The online application process for WBCSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 began on February 26, 2026. Candidates can submit their forms until April 15, 2026 (11:59 pm).

Applications will be accepted strictly in online mode, and no offline submissions will be entertained under any circumstances.

What is the eligibility for the WBCSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026

To be eligible, candidates must hold a Master’s degree with at least 55 percent marks in the relevant subject from a recognised university. Applicants must also have qualified for NET, SET, or SLET.

However, candidates who possess a PhD degree in accordance with UGC regulations are exempted from the NET requirement. All educational qualifications must be completed before the closing date of the application.

The upper age limit is 40 years for general category candidates, calculated as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will apply to reserved categories as per state government norms.

How to apply online for WBCSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply by visiting the official WBCSC website and accessing the Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 link. After registration using a valid email ID and mobile number, applicants must log in to fill in personal and academic details, upload required documents, and pay the application fee online.

Before final submission, candidates should carefully verify all details. Once submitted, the confirmation page should be downloaded and saved for future reference.

What is the application fee for the WBCSC Assistant Professor posts

The application fee is Rs 2,500 for candidates belonging to the general category. Applicants from SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 1,250. The fee is non-refundable and must be paid through online payment modes only.

How will candidates be selected for Assistant Professor posts

The selection process will be based on a composite assessment of academic records, research contributions, teaching experience, and interview performance. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews, following which a final merit list will be prepared. Selected candidates will be appointed to state-aided colleges across West Bengal.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to interview schedules and further instructions.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 6:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS