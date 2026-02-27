MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially declared the MPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination result 2026 on its website.

Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam can now check their qualifying status by downloading the result PDF available online.

The preliminary examination is the first stage of the three-tier recruitment process for Group A and Group B state civil services posts in Maharashtra.

What is the MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 about

The MPSC Civil Services prelims result 2026 has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers and names of candidates shortlisted for the next stage.

Along with the result, the commission has also published category-wise cut-off marks, which indicate the minimum score required to qualify.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill around 385 vacancies across various administrative services under the Maharashtra state government.

How was the MPSC Civil Services Prelims selection done

The commission clarified that the prelims exam acts only as a screening test. Marks obtained in this stage are used solely for shortlisting candidates for the Mains examination and are not counted in the final merit ranking.

Candidates who have met or exceeded the prescribed cut-off marks have been declared qualified and are now eligible to appear for the MPSC Civil Services Mains Examination.

What is the next stage after MPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026

Qualified candidates will appear for the MPSC Civil Services Mains Examination, which is the second stage of the selection process. The Mains exam consists of six descriptive papers, carrying a total of 800 marks.

The syllabus includes subjects such as Maharashtra history, geography, polity, economy, human development, and general studies. The exam is designed to assess in-depth subject knowledge, analytical ability, and writing skills.

The schedule for the Mains examination will be announced separately through an official notification.

How to download MPSC Civil Services Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the result:

Visit the official website at mpsc.gov.in

Click on the Results section on the homepage

Select the Civil Services Prelims Result link

Open the PDF file displayed on the screen

Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number

Download and save the result PDF for reference

What should candidates do next

Candidates shortlisted for the Mains exam are advised to begin focused preparation and regularly monitor the official MPSC website for updates regarding the Mains exam schedule, application process, and further instructions.

The commission has urged aspirants to rely only on official notifications for accurate and timely information related to the recruitment process.

