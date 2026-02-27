LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > Education > MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially declared the MPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination result 2026 on its website.

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026
MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 27, 2026 17:40:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially declared the MPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination result 2026 on its website.

Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam can now check their qualifying status by downloading the result PDF available online.

The preliminary examination is the first stage of the three-tier recruitment process for Group A and Group B state civil services posts in Maharashtra.

You Might Be Interested In

What is the MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 about

The MPSC Civil Services prelims result 2026 has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers and names of candidates shortlisted for the next stage.

Along with the result, the commission has also published category-wise cut-off marks, which indicate the minimum score required to qualify.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill around 385 vacancies across various administrative services under the Maharashtra state government.

How was the MPSC Civil Services Prelims selection done

The commission clarified that the prelims exam acts only as a screening test. Marks obtained in this stage are used solely for shortlisting candidates for the Mains examination and are not counted in the final merit ranking.

Candidates who have met or exceeded the prescribed cut-off marks have been declared qualified and are now eligible to appear for the MPSC Civil Services Mains Examination.

What is the next stage after MPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026

Qualified candidates will appear for the MPSC Civil Services Mains Examination, which is the second stage of the selection process. The Mains exam consists of six descriptive papers, carrying a total of 800 marks.

The syllabus includes subjects such as Maharashtra history, geography, polity, economy, human development, and general studies. The exam is designed to assess in-depth subject knowledge, analytical ability, and writing skills.

The schedule for the Mains examination will be announced separately through an official notification.

How to download MPSC Civil Services Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the result:

  • Visit the official website at mpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the Results section on the homepage
  • Select the Civil Services Prelims Result link
  • Open the PDF file displayed on the screen
  • Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number
  • Download and save the result PDF for reference

What should candidates do next

Candidates shortlisted for the Mains exam are advised to begin focused preparation and regularly monitor the official MPSC website for updates regarding the Mains exam schedule, application process, and further instructions.

The commission has urged aspirants to rely only on official notifications for accurate and timely information related to the recruitment process.

Also Read: Madras University UG, PG Result 2026: How And Where To Download Marksheet

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 5:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: MPSC Civil Services prelims result 2026MPSC Civil Services result 2026MPSC Civil Services scorecard 2026MPSC prelims result

RELATED News

Madras University UG, PG Result 2026: How And Where To Download Marksheet

Banasthali Vidyapith UG, PG Result 2026 Out: Check And Download Scorecards Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out: Download Merit List PDF From sbi.bank.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications, IT, AI Exam 2026 Analysis: Student Reactions, Difficulty Level

LATEST NEWS

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time And Live Streaming Details

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here
MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here
MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here
MPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 Declared at mpsc.gov.in, Check Scorecard Download Link Here

QUICK LINKS