Madras University UG, PG Result 2026: How And Where To Download Marksheet

University of Madras is set to release the Madras University Result 2026 for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on its official website, unom.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the recent semester examinations will be able to check and download their results online once the university activates the result link.

The results will be published in PDF format and will be accessible using the candidate’s registration number. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard carefully after downloading the result.

Where to check Madras University UG and PG results

Once released, students can check their Madras University Result 2026 only through the official website. No physical copies will be issued at this stage. The online result will serve as a provisional scorecard until the original marksheets are distributed by the affiliated colleges.

What details are mentioned on the unom.ac.in the marksheet

The Madras University marksheet will display essential academic details, including the student’s name, registration number, course and semester information, subject names and codes, marks obtained against maximum marks, along with the final result status and result date.

In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact the university’s examination authorities through their respective colleges.

How to download Madras University Result 2026 online

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their results:

Visit the official website at unom.ac.in

Click on the UG / PG / Professional Result link

Enter the registration number in the required field

Click on Get Result

View and download the result PDF for future reference

It is recommended to keep a printed copy of the downloaded result until the original marksheet is issued.

When will the Madras University Result 2026 be announced

As per the latest update, the University of Madras is expected to declare the UG and PG semester results shortly. While the exact date has not been officially confirmed, the result link is likely to go live anytime soon on the university’s result portal at unom.ac.in.

The upcoming release will cover results for multiple semesters across arts, science, commerce, management, and professional programmes offered by the university.

What should students do after checking the result

After downloading the Madras University Result 2026, students should regularly monitor the official website for updates related to revaluation, supplementary examinations, and original marksheet distribution.

The University of Madras, one of India’s oldest institutions, established in 1857, continues to release examination results in phases to ensure smooth access for students across affiliated colleges.

Also Read: Banasthali Vidyapith UG, PG Result 2026 Out: Check And Download Scorecards Here