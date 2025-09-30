LIVE TV
ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate, Final Exam Mock Test OUT: Check Latest Series I & Series II Schedule, Main Exam Registration Date

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the schedule for the ICAI CA January 2026 mock test for Intermediate and final series 1, 2. Candidates will be able to appear for the mock test in both physical and virtual modes. The submission of the online application form for CA Intermediate and Final exams 2026 will begin from November 3, 2025, through the official portal.

Published: September 30, 2025 18:10:17 IST

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the schedule for the ICAI CA January 2026 mock test for Intermediate and final series 1, 2. Candidates will be able to appear for the mock test in both physical and virtual modes. The submission of the online application form for CA Intermediate and Final exams 2026 will begin from November 3, 2025, through the official portal.

ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate Exam Mock Test OUT

The ICAI CA mock tests for Intermediate series 1 and 2 will begin from November 18 and December 6, respectively. Candidates will have to complete the tests between 10 am and 1 pm. Candidates who choose the physical mode have to reach their allotted centres for the mock test. 

ICAI CA January 2026 Final Exam Mock Test OUT

The mock test papers for CA final series 1 and 2 will be held from November 17 to December 4 each. The timings for the mock test will be from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. Candidates must finish their exam within the time limit.

ICAI CA Intermediate Mock Test 2025: Schedule

Take a look at the table below for the ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 mock test series 1 papers. 

Paper Date Time
Advanced Accounting November 18, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Corporate, other laws November 20, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Taxation  November 22, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Cost, management accounting November 24, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Auditing, ethics November 26, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Financial, strategic management November 28, 2025 10 am to 1 pm

ICAI CA Intermediate series 2 paper: Schedule 

Take a look at the table below for the ICAI CA Intermediate Series 2 paper schedule.

Paper Date Time
Advanced accounting December 6, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Corporate, other laws December 8, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Taxation December 10, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Cost, management accounting December 12, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Auditing, ethics December 15, 2025 10 am to 1 pm
Financial, strategic management December 17, 2025 10 am to 1 pm

ICAI CA Final Series 1 Mock Test 2025: Schedule

Take a look at the table below for the ICAI CA Final 2026 mock test series 1 papers.  

Papers Date Time
Financial reporting November 17, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
Advanced financial management November 19, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
Advanced auditing, assurance, professional ethics November 21, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
Direct tax laws, international taxation November 24, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
Indirect tax laws November 26, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
Integrated business solutions (multidisciplinary case study with strategic management) November 28, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm

ICAI CA Final Series 2 Mock Test 2025: Schedule

Take a look at the table below for ICAI CA Final 2026 mock test series 2 papers.

Papers Date Time
Financial reporting December 4, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
Advanced financial management December 6, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
Advanced auditing, assurance, professional ethics December 8, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
Direct tax laws, international taxation  December 10, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
Indirect tax laws December 12, 2025 2 pm to 5 pm
First published on: Sep 30, 2025 6:10 PM IST
