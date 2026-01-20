ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT: Here’s How To Check Scorecard, Direct Link And Important Details

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET January Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can now access their scorecards through the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI has clarified that results will be available only in digital format, and no physical copies of the marks statement will be issued.

Digital Marks Statement Available Online

According to the official notification, the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the January 2026 session has been uploaded on the ICSI website immediately after the declaration of results. Candidates are advised to download and save the document for future reference, as it will not be sent by post.

ICSI CSEET January Result 2026: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to view and download their results:

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu

Click on the link titled “ICSI CSEET January Result 2026” on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials on the new page

Submit the details to view the result

Download the scorecard and save a copy

Take a printout for future use, if required

What Candidates Should Do Next

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the scorecard and retain a copy for records and future admission-related requirements. For further updates or clarifications, they should regularly check the official ICSI website.

