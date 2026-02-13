LIVE TV
Home > Education > IGNOU BEd 2026 Registration: Eligibility, Dates And Direct Apply Link Here

IGNOU BEd 2026 Registration: Eligibility, Dates And Direct Apply Link Here

The registration window for IGNOU BEd 2026 will close soon. The university has set February 27, 2026, as the last date for submitting the application form.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 13, 2026 16:53:30 IST

The registration window for IGNOU BEd 2026 will close soon. The Indira Gandhi National Open University has set February 27, 2026, as the last date for submitting the application form.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal at ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in. Aspirants planning to appear for the entrance test are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

When will the IGNOU BEd 2026 entrance exam be conducted

The IGNOU BEd 2026 entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode. The test will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be held for a duration of two hours. The university will announce the exact exam date separately on its official website.

Who is eligible for IGNOU BEd 2026 registration

Candidates applying for IGNOU BEd 2026 registration must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. Applicants should hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree in science, social science, commerce, or humanities with at least fifty percent marks.

Candidates with a degree in engineering or technology specialising in science and mathematics must have fifty-five percent marks.

Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste, the Scheduled Tribe, Other Backwards Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), Persons with Disabilities, and women candidates are eligible with a minimum of forty-five percent marks. There is no age limit for applying to the programme.

How to apply for IGNOU BEd 2026 registration online

To complete the IGNOU BEd 2026 registration process, candidates need to follow these steps:

  • Visit ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in
  • Click on the IGNOU BEd application form 2026 link
  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
  • Fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

What is the application fee for IGNOU BEd 2026

The IGNOU BEd 2026 application fee is Rs 1,000 for all categories. The fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Why is IGNOU BEd a preferred programme for teaching aspirants

IGNOU remains a popular choice for teaching aspirants due to its flexible learning structure, nationwide study centres, and recognised degree programmes.

Established in 1985, the university offers accessible higher education to learners across India and abroad through distance and online modes.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to IGNOU BEd 2026 admit card, exam date, and result announcements.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 4:52 PM IST
Tags: IGNOUIGNOU BEd 2026IGNOU BEd 2026 entrance examIGNOU BEd 2026 registration

QUICK LINKS