Home > Education > IISER 2026 Admission Schedule Out: Application Dates, Aptitude Test, Selection Criteria and Key Details

IISER 2026 Admission Schedule Out: Application Dates, Aptitude Test, Selection Criteria and Key Details

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have officially announced the IISER admissions 2026 schedule.

Last updated: February 9, 2026 18:16:21 IST

IISER 2026 Admission Schedule Out: Application Dates, Aptitude Test, Selection Criteria and Key Details

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have officially announced the IISER admissions 2026 schedule, with the online application process set to begin on March 5, 2026.

Aspirants seeking admission to the prestigious BS-MS dual degree programmes can apply through the official IISER admissions portal once registrations open.

IISERs are known for their strong focus on research-oriented science education, offering integrated undergraduate programmes across multiple campuses in India.

When will IISER 2026 applications begin

The IISER 2026 application window will open on March 5, 2026. Candidates will be required to complete online registration by filling in personal details, academic information, and selecting their preferred IISER campuses and admission channels.

What are the admission channels for IISER 2026

Admissions to IISERs in 2026 will be conducted through multiple entry routes, giving students flexibility based on their academic background. The available channels include:

  • IISER Aptitude Test (IAT)
  • JEE Advanced
  • KVPY

Applicants can choose the channel for which they are eligible while submitting the application form.

When is the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 scheduled

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The IAT is the primary selection test for candidates applying through the aptitude test route.

The examination will assess students in physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology, focusing on conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills rather than rote learning.

Who is eligible to apply for IISER 2026 admissions

Candidates applying through the IAT channel must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with the required subjects and minimum marks, as specified in the official IISER eligibility guidelines. Eligibility criteria may vary slightly depending on the admission route chosen.

How can candidates prepare for the IISER Aptitude Test 2026

To prepare effectively for the IAT 2026, candidates are advised to:

  • Practise previous years’ IISER Aptitude Test papers
  • Take mock tests to understand the exam pattern
  • Focus on conceptual understanding across all four subjects

Where can candidates find official IISER 2026 updates

Students are advised to regularly check the official IISER admissions website for updates related to application deadlines, eligibility criteria, admit cards, and counselling schedules.

With applications opening soon, aspirants aiming for India’s top science institutes should begin their preparation early and keep track of official announcements.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 5:47 PM IST
IISER 2026 Admission Schedule Out: Application Dates, Aptitude Test, Selection Criteria and Key Details

