OSSTET 2026 Answer Key Expected Today, Know How to Download and Calculate Scores

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is set to release the OSSTET answer key 2026 on its official website.

Last updated: February 9, 2026 16:59:29 IST

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is expected to release the OSSTET answer key 2026 soon on its official website, bseodisha.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET), held on January 20, 2026, will be able to download the answer key PDF and use it to calculate their probable scores.

Based on previous trends, the answer key is likely to be released in mid-February. Last year, BSE Odisha published the OSSTET answer key on February 10, raising expectations of a similar timeline this year.

What Is OSSTET and Why Is the Answer Key Important

The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test is a state-level eligibility examination conducted to award TET certificates to qualified candidates. This certificate is mandatory for candidates seeking appointment as secondary school teachers in Odisha.

The OSSTET answer key helps candidates verify their responses, estimate scores, and assess their chances of qualifying before the final result is announced.

When Were OSSTET Answer Keys Released in Previous Years

Past trends indicate that the OSSTET answer key is typically released in February, with publication dates falling on February 10 in 2025, February 25 in 2024, and February 29 in 2023. Based on this pattern, the OSSTET 2026 answer key is expected to be released anytime soon.

How to Download OSSTET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps once the link is activated:

  • Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in
  • Click on the link titled “OSSTET 2026 Answer Key” on the homepage
  • The answer key PDF will open on the screen
  • Download the file and take a printout for reference

The direct link will be updated on the website once the answer key is released.

How Did Candidates Perform in OSSTET 2025

In 2025, OSSTET recorded a strong overall performance. A total of 75,403 candidates registered for Paper 1 and Paper 2, out of which 72,413 appeared. Around 48,153 candidates qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 66.50 percent.

Paper 1 saw 27,533 candidates appear, of whom 12,988 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 47.17 percent, while Paper 2 performed significantly better, with 44,880 candidates appearing, 35,165 qualifying, and a pass percentage of 78.35 percent, highlighting a clear contrast in success rates between the two papers

What Should Candidates Do Next

Candidates are advised to regularly check bseodisha.nic.in for official updates regarding the answer key, objection window, and result announcement. Downloading the answer key early will help aspirants plan their next steps effectively.

Also Read: AP SET 2025: Last Date to Register Today, Check Exam Dates and Key Details

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 4:48 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
