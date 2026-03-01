LIVE TV
Home > Education > India Post GDS 2026 Result: Check Category-Wise Cut-Off and Merit List Here

India Post GDS 2026 Result: Check Category-Wise Cut-Off and Merit List Here

The India Post is expected to release the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Result 2026 on its official website.

India Post GDS 2026 Result: Check Category-Wise Cut-Off and Merit List Here

The India Post is expected to release the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Result 2026. As per official indications, the state-wise merit list for GDS recruitment is likely to be published soon. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official website for confirmation.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28,636 GDS vacancies across postal circles in the country.

What is the expected category-wise cut-off for India Post GDS 2026

Based on previous recruitment trends, experts estimate that the expected cut-off for India Post GDS 2026 may range between 85 and 95 percent for the unreserved category, 80 to 90 percent for OBC, 80 to 88 percent for SC, 79 to 85 percent for ST, 75 to 83 percent for EWS, and 65 to 80 percent for PwBD candidates, though the final cut-off may vary depending on state-wise vacancies and the number of applicants.

What details are mentioned on the India Post GDS merit list

The India Post GDS merit list 2026 will carry details including the division and postal circle, office and post name, candidate’s category, registration number, marks obtained in percentage, and the document verification location.

Why is India Post GDS recruitment 2026 drawing high interest

The India Post GDS 2026 recruitment has seen a strong response due to the large number of vacancies and the eligibility requirement being limited to a Class 10 qualification. The online application process was conducted from January 13 to February 16, 2026.

Selection for GDS posts is based on Class 10 marks, without a written examination, making the merit list the deciding factor for appointment.

How to download the India Post GDS merit list 2026

Candidates can check and download the India Post GDS 2026 merit list by following these steps:

  • Visit the official India Post website
  • Go to the Candidate Corner section
  • Click on List of Shortlisted Candidates.
  • Select the relevant postal circle or state
  • Download the PDF merit list and save it for reference

The merit list will be released circle-wise, and candidates must check their respective regions carefully.

What happens after the India Post GDS result 2026

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be required to appear for document verification and medical examination, which must be completed within 15 days of the result declaration.

Applicants are advised to keep their original documents ready and regularly check official updates for further instructions.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 4:15 PM IST
India Post GDS 2026 Result: Check Category-Wise Cut-Off and Merit List Here

