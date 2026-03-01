IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has begun the January 2026 admission cycle for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes. The application portals are currently active, allowing eligible candidates to submit their forms online.

The university has announced March 15, 2026, as the last date to apply for most programmes offered in the January cycle.

What is the last date to apply for the IGNOU January 2026 cycle

According to the official notification, March 15, 2026, is the deadline for submitting applications for ODL and Online Programmes. However, this cut-off does not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes, which follow separate admission schedules.

Applicants have been advised to check programme-specific timelines carefully before submitting their forms to avoid confusion.

How to apply for IGNOU January 2026 admissions

The IGNOU January 2026 application process is being conducted entirely online through the university’s dedicated admission portals. New candidates must first complete the registration process before filling out the application form.

Applicants are required to:

Register on the admission portal

Fill in academic and personal details

Upload required documents

Select the correct mode of study

Submit the form before the deadline

The university has also advised candidates to keep their APAAR ID ready while applying.

What is the difference between IGNOU ODL and Online programmes

Under the ODL mode, students receive access to digital study materials along with support from regional and study centres. This mode is suitable for learners who prefer a blended approach with offline academic support.

In contrast, Online Programmes are delivered fully in digital format. Students enrolled under this mode must have access to a computer or laptop and a stable internet connection.

IGNOU has clarified that no printed study material will be provided for Online Programme students, as all content, assignments, and communication will be online.

Candidates who are not comfortable with fully digital learning have been advised to opt for the ODL mode.

Are scholarships available for IGNOU students

Students admitted to eligible programmes may apply for Government of India scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal after confirmation of their admission. Scholarship applications can be submitted online, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria.

Where can candidates find support and programme details

The IGNOU admission portal provides detailed information on programmes, regional centres, frequently asked questions, and helpdesk services. Candidates are advised to rely only on official IGNOU platforms for updates.

The January 2026 admission window will remain open until March 15, 2026, for all eligible programmes, excluding certificate and semester-based courses.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 and 12 Papers Postponed in the Middle East, New Dates Awaited