LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > Education > IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process

IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has begun the January 2026 admission cycle for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes.

IGNOU January 2026 Admission
IGNOU January 2026 Admission

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 1, 2026 15:25:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has begun the January 2026 admission cycle for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes. The application portals are currently active, allowing eligible candidates to submit their forms online.

The university has announced March 15, 2026, as the last date to apply for most programmes offered in the January cycle.

What is the last date to apply for the IGNOU January 2026 cycle

According to the official notification, March 15, 2026, is the deadline for submitting applications for ODL and Online Programmes. However, this cut-off does not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes, which follow separate admission schedules.

You Might Be Interested In

Applicants have been advised to check programme-specific timelines carefully before submitting their forms to avoid confusion.

How to apply for IGNOU January 2026 admissions

The IGNOU January 2026 application process is being conducted entirely online through the university’s dedicated admission portals. New candidates must first complete the registration process before filling out the application form.

Applicants are required to:

  • Register on the admission portal
  • Fill in academic and personal details
  • Upload required documents
  • Select the correct mode of study
  • Submit the form before the deadline

The university has also advised candidates to keep their APAAR ID ready while applying.

What is the difference between IGNOU ODL and Online programmes

Under the ODL mode, students receive access to digital study materials along with support from regional and study centres. This mode is suitable for learners who prefer a blended approach with offline academic support.

In contrast, Online Programmes are delivered fully in digital format. Students enrolled under this mode must have access to a computer or laptop and a stable internet connection.

IGNOU has clarified that no printed study material will be provided for Online Programme students, as all content, assignments, and communication will be online.

Candidates who are not comfortable with fully digital learning have been advised to opt for the ODL mode.

Are scholarships available for IGNOU students

Students admitted to eligible programmes may apply for Government of India scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal after confirmation of their admission. Scholarship applications can be submitted online, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria.

Where can candidates find support and programme details

The IGNOU admission portal provides detailed information on programmes, regional centres, frequently asked questions, and helpdesk services. Candidates are advised to rely only on official IGNOU platforms for updates.

The January 2026 admission window will remain open until March 15, 2026, for all eligible programmes, excluding certificate and semester-based courses.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 and 12 Papers Postponed in the Middle East, New Dates Awaited

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 3:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IGNOU admission last date 2026IGNOU January 2026 admissionsIGNOU January 2026 application formIGNOU January 2026 cycle

RELATED News

NEET UG 2026 Registration Closes on March 8: Direct Apply Link, Eligibility And Key Dates

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: What to Revise in the Last Hours, Sample Paper Questions to Improve Scores

KVS, NVS Tier 1 Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecards And Tier 2 Exam Schedule Here

ICAI CA Final Result January 2026: How to Check Scorecard, Merit List, Toppers and Pass Percentage

MITRAJ Sarvajanik Institute of Design, Planning and Technology Hosted a Multidisciplinary International Conference between February 25–27

LATEST NEWS

‘Trisha Is Next Jayalalithaa’ Netizens Find Similarities As Chief Minister Debate Goes Viral On Social Media Days After Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce

Where Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei When He Was Killed In A Joint Operation By US And Israel? IDF Issues Big Statement On Iran’s Late Supreme Leader

IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

Who Betrayed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? How Mossad Tracked Iran’s Supreme Leader And Gathered Information That Led To His Death

Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

‘Thank You America’: Viral Video Shows Iranian Woman Break Down In Joy, Crying Loudly After Reports Of Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strikes

Nagpur Blast: 17 Dead, 18 Critical In Massive Explosion At SBL Energy Limited, CM Devendra Fadnavis Dubs It ‘Extremely Tragic’

Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation; Two Injured After Drone Debris Hits Homes, 8 Wounded in Qatar | Check Public Advisory

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 YouTube Release Date Announced: Can Fans Stream Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan’s Viral Pakistani Drama In India?

IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process
IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process
IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process
IGNOU January 2026 Admission, Apply Online Before March 15, Check Eligibility and Process

QUICK LINKS