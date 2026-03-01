LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 and 12 Papers Postponed in the Middle East, New Dates Awaited

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 and 12 Papers Postponed in the Middle East, New Dates Awaited

The Central Board of Secondary Education has delayed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026, that was scheduled for March 2 in many Middle East countries.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 1, 2026 14:49:12 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams that were to be held on March 2, 2026, in some Middle East countries. The board announced the decision in an official notice issued on March 1, 2026.

The board cited the prevailing situation in parts of the Middle East as the reason for deferring the examinations.

Which countries are affected by the CBSE exam postponement

According to the official notice, the postponement applies to CBSE examination centres located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Students in these countries who were scheduled to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 papers on March 2, 2026, will not be required to take the exams on that date.

Which CBSE board exams have been deferred

The circular clearly states that all CBSE Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, in the affected Middle East countries have been deferred.

The board has emphasised that this decision applies only to the specified regions, and students in other countries or regions should continue to follow the existing examination schedule unless notified otherwise.

When will the new CBSE exam dates be announced

CBSE has confirmed that the revised dates for the postponed examinations will be announced at a later stage. Students have been advised to wait for an official update before making any travel or preparation-related decisions.

The board has also shared that it will review the situation on March 3, 2026, before taking further steps.

What about CBSE exams scheduled after March 5, 2026

As per the latest update, CBSE will assess the situation and take a call on examinations scheduled from March 5, 2026, onwards. No changes have been announced yet for those papers.

Students who have examinations after this date have been advised to remain alert and await further communication from the board.

What should students and parents do now

CBSE has urged students to stay in regular contact with their respective schools, as institutions will relay any new instructions received from the board. Parents and candidates have also been advised to rely only on official CBSE notifications and avoid unverified information circulating on social media or other platforms.

The board has reassured students that revised schedules will be announced officially and has asked candidates in the affected countries to remain calm while waiting for further updates.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 2:49 PM IST
