NEET UG 2026 Registration Closes on March 8: Direct Apply Link, Eligibility And Key Dates

The NEET UG 2026 registration process is set to close next week, on March 8, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 must complete their online application before the deadline through the official website.

The registration process is being conducted by the National Testing Agency, which has clarified that applications will be accepted only in online mode. As per the public notice issued on February 8, 2026, no offline or late submissions will be entertained.

What are the important dates for NEET UG 2026

Candidates are advised to keep track of the key NEET UG 2026 dates to avoid missing any crucial deadlines:

Registration start date: February 8, 2026

Last date to apply: March 8, 2026 (up to 9:00 pm)

Last date for fee payment: March 8, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)

Application correction window: March 10 to March 12, 2026

NEET UG 2026 exam date: May 3, 2026

Applicants should ensure that all details are correctly filled before submission, as only limited edits will be allowed during the correction window.

What are the exam details for NEET UG 2026

The NEET UG 2026 examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode for a duration of 180 minutes (three hours). The exam will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm IST.

The test will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, to ensure wider accessibility for candidates across the country.

Which courses are covered through NEET UG 2026 scores

NEET UG 2026 scores will be used for admission to a range of medical and allied health science courses, including MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH, BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS.

In addition, qualifying for NEET UG is mandatory for Military Nursing Service (MNS) candidates seeking admission to BSc Nursing courses offered at Armed Forces Medical Services hospitals.

What is the NEET UG 2026 application fee

The application fee for NEET UG 2026 varies by category. General category candidates need to pay Rs 1,700, while EWS and OBC-NCL candidates are required to pay Rs 1,600. For SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000. Applicants from outside India are required to pay Rs 9,500.

How to apply for NEET UG 2026 online

To apply for NEET UG 2026, candidates must visit neet.nta.nic. Complete the registration process, fill out the application form, upload required documents, pay the fee online, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants are advised to apply well before the deadline and regularly check the official website for updates.

