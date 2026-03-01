LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: What to Revise in the Last Hours, Sample Paper Questions to Improve Scores

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: What to Revise in the Last Hours, Sample Paper Questions to Improve Scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10 Hindi board examination 2026 on March 2, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 1, 2026 13:23:12 IST

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: What to Revise in the Last Hours, Sample Paper Questions to Improve Scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10 Hindi board examination 2026 on Monday, March 2, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The paper is considered crucial as it evaluates students’ language skills, comprehension, grammar, and written expression.

With only limited time left before the exam, teachers have shared practical, last-minute strategies to help students revise effectively and avoid common mistakes.

How should students attempt unseen passages in Hindi

Unseen prose and poetry passages often cause anxiety, but teachers say these sections are high-scoring if approached correctly. Students are advised to read the passage carefully first, identify the main idea, and then answer strictly according to the question.

For cause-and-effect or inference-based questions, answers should be written in the student’s own words, showing comprehension rather than copying lines from the passage.

How to prepare prose and poetry for CBSE Class 10 Hindi

For prose, students should focus on understanding the storyline, characters, and central message of each chapter. In poetry, knowing only the meanings is not enough. Teachers advise students to understand the theme, the poet’s intent, and the context of important lines.

Answers should be concise, relevant, and clearly structured to meet marking criteria.

How important is grammar in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi exa

Students should make sure to prioritise grammar, as it carries a significant weightage in the Hindi paper. Nearly 40 to 45 marks are linked to grammar-based components such as unseen passages, paragraph writing, email and letter writing, sentence transformation, voice, and word formation.

Why is format important in Hindi writing sections

The correct format is essential in formal writing tasks such as letters, applications, and emails. Regular practice helps avoid unnecessary loss of marks. Solving previous years’ question papers can also help students understand question patterns and expected answer styles.

Teachers have advised students to avoid last-minute new topics, get adequate rest, eat on time, and remain calm to perform steadily in the examination hall.

What is the best time management strategy during the exam

Time management is key in the three-hour Hindi board exam. Teachers recommend that students quickly read the entire question paper before starting and attempt familiar questions first to build confidence.

Allocating fixed time slots for each section helps ensure that no question is left unanswered. Students should reserve the final five to seven minutes to review spelling, grammar, and incomplete answers, as presentation plays an important role in scoring.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 1:23 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: What to Revise in the Last Hours, Sample Paper Questions to Improve Scores

QUICK LINKS